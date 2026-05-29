BETTER WORLD FRAGRANCE HOUSE BY DRAKE INTRODUCES CLOUDAR EAU DE PARFUM

In collaboration with longtime perfumer Michael Carby, Drake has created a woody, aromatic fragrance that plays between light and dark, softness and strength. The composition reflects his influence on modern fragrance rooted in subtlety, sensuality, and emotional resonance. The signature spherical vessel is reimagined in a timeless cream hue with an opaque matte finish, resting on a refined rectangular base that mirrors the scent's understated cloud-like softness while elevating its sense of quiet luxury.

"We wanted Cloudar to be distinct without feeling overpowering. It's effortless, fresh and light —something you can wear every day because it's right for almost any situation. It works just as well on a Saturday morning as it does at dinner that night," said Matte Babel, BWFH co-founder and a member of Drake's management team.

The Cloudar campaign captures the intangible power of proximity, reflecting fleeting, unspoken moments when presence alone can shift the atmosphere. Set within expansive cinematic landscapes, the visuals elevate what is inherently subtle, a glance, a movement, and the space between two people. What begins as something intimate unfolds into something impossible to ignore, reflecting the way Cloudar is experienced, not all at once, but in layers that build, linger, and draw others closer. The result is a study in contrast where quiet becomes powerful and the invisible leaves an undeniable impression.

"Drake continues to be a defining leader in the fragrance industry, and Cloudar is no doubt the brand's next statement," said Lori Singer, President of Parlux. "Following the incredible success of Summer Mink as one of Ulta Beauty's top fragrance launches last year, we are thrilled to build on that momentum with another eau de parfum that is powerful, universal, and defined by contrast."

Cloudar opens with the crisp lift of mandarin and nashi pear, brightened by the warmth of crystallized ginger that catches the skin like sunlight over sand. The heart remains clean and textured, with clary sage, jasmine sambac, and lily of the valley moving in a measured rhythm. Beneath it all, tonka bean, vetiver, and atlas cedar form a smooth, addictive base that lingers with calm power, moving quietly yet never going unnoticed.

"Following the remarkable success of Drake's first fragrance launch with Ulta Beauty, we saw firsthand the powerful intersection of scent, culture, storytelling, and community," said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "As fragrance continues to outperform within our own business, we remain focused on introducing brands and launches that inspire discovery and deepen emotional connection with our guests. This exclusive second fragrance reflects the kind of highly sought-after, culturally relevant offering that strengthens our prestige assortment and reinforces Ulta Beauty as a destination for fragrance innovation for all."

The 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray ($152) is available now at betterworldfragrancehouse.co, with an exclusive retail debut at Ulta Beauty locations nationwide and on Ulta.com beginning June 7. At launch, the Ulta assortment will include the 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray ($152), 1 oz Eau de Parfum ($84), and Travel Spray ($38), with international rollout to follow.

KEY FRAGRANCE NOTES:

TOP: Crystallized Ginger, Sparkling Mandarin, Crisp Nashi Pear

HEART: Clary Sage, Jasmine Sambac, Lily of the Valley, Orchid Blossom

BASE: Tonka Bean, Haitian Veiver Grass, Atlas Cedar, Musk

ABOUT BETTER WORLD FRAGRANCE HOUSE:

Drake's connection to scent is deeply personal, shaping his approach to fragrance as a way to enhance and transform spaces. Working alongside renowned perfumer Michael Carby—Drake's longstanding collaborator—Better World Fragrance House has brought his vision to life through a collection of uniquely crafted scents, each inspired by a distinct memory. Committed to offering accessible luxury, BWFH empowers individuals to elevate their world through the art of scent. Follow BWFH on Instagram and TikTok.

betterworldfragrancehouse.co

ABOUT PARLUX:

Parlux is an award-winning, Top 100 Beauty Company, renowned for creating and distributing globally recognized fragrance and grooming brands. Our portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. As a full-service beauty powerhouse, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with a presence in over 80 countries and territories.

parlux.com

PRESS:

Dan Manioci

SVP, Global Consumer Engagement & Digital Marketing

Parlux - [email protected]

Richard Gallo

Senior Director, Beauty

Factory PR - [email protected]

SOURCE Parlux