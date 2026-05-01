VINCE CAMUTO INTRODUCES WONDERBLOOM BLISS EAU DE PARFUM, A RADIANT NEW EXPRESSION OF THE WONDERBLOOM COLLECTION

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vince Camuto introduces Wonderbloom Bliss Eau de Parfum, the newest fragrance in the beloved Wonderbloom collection. Budding Actress and Global Brand Ambassador for Vince Camuto Fragrances, Ava Phillippe, returns to the world of Wonderbloom, marking her third consecutive campaign for the franchise.

Ava Phillippe Wonderbloom Bliss

Wonderbloom Bliss builds on the delicate yet strong spirit of its predecessors, Wonderbloom and Wonderbloom Haze, extending the signature family into a joyful new expression. Anchored by radiant freesia – a luminous thread that runs throughout the collection – Wonderbloom Bliss celebrates the brand's hallmark blend of bright florals, succulent fruits, and warm, sensual woods – a modern expression of femininity that feels radiant, confident, and uniquely personal.

"Continuing my journey with Vince Camuto through Wonderbloom Bliss is such a delight and this next chapter feels warmer and more grounded, while still full of light," said Phillippe. "Wearing it has helped me tap into an inner confidence, and I can't wait for others to feel that same sense of becoming when they spritz it."With the launch of Wonderbloom Bliss, a new magical campaign comes to life.

Welcome to the enchanting world of Wonderbloom – a surreal floral dreamscape where oversized blooms and radiant color transform nature into something extraordinary. Emotions are amplified through bold, mysterious, and deeply charming beauty. Step into a garden of exuberance and vibrant energy, where a luminous stroll awakens the senses and transforms everyday moments into something magical.

Inspired by the dreamy yet confident spirit of the campaign, Wonderbloom Bliss opens with a radiant blend of juicy lychee, water jasmine, and orange blossom water, delivering an immediate burst of freshness and lighthearted joy.

At its heart, creamy orchid unfolds into a bouquet of soft jasmine petals and freesia, creating a luminous floral harmony. The fragrance settles into a sensual amber base of sandalwood and musks that leaves a glowing, skin-like warmth.

Effortlessly radiant and emotionally uplifting, Wonderbloom Bliss captures the feeling of stepping into your most confident self.

It is the must-have fragrance of the season – a luminous, joyful scent perfect for layering or wearing on its own to feel radiant all day.

The result is a modern amber floral that feels both captivating and serene – vibrant, uplifting, and designed to leave a soft, radiant aura on the skin.

"With Wonderbloom Bliss, I wanted to compose a fragrance that matched a woman's confident energy, where rich warmth supports passionate florals," said Clement Gavarry, Principal Perfumer, creator behind the scent. "It's untamed beauty with refined depth – the kind of scent that amplifies your natural aura."

"Wonderbloom Bliss represents a natural next chapter for both the collection and our partnership with Ava," said Lori Singer, President of Parlux. "She brings a genuine sense of authenticity and perspective that aligns seamlessly with the spirit of Wonderbloom, expressing a modern femininity that feels both relevant and enduring."

Wonderbloom Bliss is housed in the collection's signature bottle, now adorned with a soft pink sculpted petal cap. Each petal forms a radiant bloom that reflects the fragrance's gentle warmth, optimism, and natural beauty.

Fragrance Notes:

Top: Lychee, Water Jasmine, Orange Blossom Water

Heart: Orchid, Jasmine Petals, Freesia

Base: Sandalwood, Amber, Musks

The 3.4 FL. OZ./100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray will retail for $108 and launch at Nordstrom, Macy's, and on vincecamuto.com in April 2026.

ABOUT VINCE CAMUTO

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Sexy, bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. The brand has successfully transcended its distinctive women's collections and today offers a broad range of products including footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as fragrance and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty retailers across North America and select international regions, as well as, on vincecamuto.com.

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ABOUT PARLUX LTD.

Parlux Ltd. is an award-winning, Top 100 Beauty Company, renowned for creating and distributing globally recognized fragrance and grooming brands. Our portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, WeWoreWhat, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. As a full-service beauty powerhouse, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with a presence in over 80 countries and territories. Discover more at www.parlux.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES:

Richard Gallo

Senior Director, Beauty

Factory PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Parlux