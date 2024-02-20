Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifying Tie Between Ukraine and Romania to be held at Omni Amelia Island Resort

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Amelia Island Resort – the oceanfront destination nestled on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Northeast Florida coast – will be the location for the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifying Tie between Ukraine and Romania from April 12-13, 2024.

Billie Jean King with Elina Svitolina
The Svitolina Foundation, which manages the Ukrainian women's national team in the Billie Jean King Cup, selected Omni Amelia Island Resort as the new host site for the tie. Racquet Park, the resort's award winning tennis and pickleball center, features 22 har-tru clay tennis courts in addition to a sunken stadium court. Omni Amelia Island Resort has hosted professional tennis tournaments for over three decades, most notably serving as the host site of the WTA International tournament from 1980-2008.

"I am so excited to be part of this exciting opportunity at Omni Amelia Island Resort to bring world-class tennis back to North Florida," said Elina Svitolina, the top ranked Ukrainian player and former world no. 3. "Of course, our dream would be holding our home tie in Ukraine, as it has always been, but during the war it is not possible. Bush Tennis Center has been an amazing supporter and partner of the Svitolina Foundation, and to have them supporting us in our first tie as the organizing party of the Ukrainian Billie Jean King Cup team means a lot. We hope that many people can come out and support us as we take on Romania and really help us create a home atmosphere."

The competition will be a best-of-five match series with the top women's players from Ukraine and Romania competing to advance to the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals. The event is one of eight held around the world in April, with the winners of each advancing to the finals next November in Seville, Spain, to compete for the title. The qualifier begins Friday, April 12th with two singles matches featuring each country's top two players. Two reverse singles matches and a doubles match will follow on Saturday, April 13th with an amended schedule possible if one nation clinches victory in the third or fourth singles match.

"Omni Amelia Island Resort is a fantastic venue for both teams to compete," said Tim Stallard, tie co-organizer and Executive Director of Bush Tennis Center. "The strong local tennis community has a great opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world compete in the 'World Cup of Tennis'."

Tickets and VIP hospitality packages will go on sale to the public March 8th at 9am. More information, including final schedule and confirmed players will be announced soon. 100% of the proceeds from the tie will benefit the Svitolina Foundation and the Bush-Wikse ACE Outreach Program, helping children worldwide with access to tennis equipment, programs and other resources. 

For media inquiries, or information on corporate or individual sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tim Stallard at [email protected] or (512) 576-4796.

For more information on the event visit: www.billiejeankingcup.com

About Svitolina Foundation

A charitable organization that has been working hard since 2019 to identify and support young talent  and create the right conditions for them to ensure the future of Ukrainian tennis. Since the beginning of the large scale invasion, the Svitolina Foundation has launched new areas of activity: assistance to athletes and their families fleeing the war, a psychological support program for athletes, sports diplomacy, and a series of tournaments with grants of support for Ukrainian children.  

About Bush-Wikse ACE Outreach Program

The Bush-Wikse ACE Outreach Program is a non-profit organization honoring the legacy of President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, and Hall-of-Fame Coach Patrick Wikse,  to Advise, Counsel and Encourage (ACE) youth by connecting positive role models and resources through the sport of tennis. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence, and hard work.

