RIDGECREST, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billie Y. Guerra, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her excellence as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist and in acknowledgment of her work with South Rural Health Clinic and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Billie Y. Guerra

A board-certified OB-GYN with over 28 years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Guerra specializes in all aspects of women's health, from menstruation to childbirth to menopause. A dedicated, compassionate physician, Dr. Guerra takes pride in getting to know her patients personally and treating the whole person while attending to their individual medical needs.

Since 2015 she has served patients at South Rural Health Clinic and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in Ridgecrest, CA. Located at 1011 N. China Lake Blvd. The federally-qualified clinic provides women's health services to the underserved and military personnel and their families.

In pursuit of her higher education, Dr. Guerra obtained a Bachelor of Science in Women's Studies from The Ohio State University. She went on to earn her Doctor of Osteopathy from Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. Following medical school, Dr. Guerra completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at St. John's Hospital, in Far Rockaway, Queens, with rotations to Sloan Kettering in New York City and various hospitals in the Tri-State area.

She is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Guerra is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Osteopathic Association, among her professional affiliations.

Dr. Guerra would like to thank her friend, Ms. Carrie Myers, for her support. In addition, she wishes to thank her mentor, Dr. Blake, who was her attending physician during residency. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, swimming, and traveling.

For more information, visit https://www.rrh.org.

