BillingPlatform Named 2023 Product of the Year Winner in the BIG Award for Business

Leading global monetization platform recognized as software Product of the Year for customer-focused platform innovations and ability to monetize any business model

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, announced it won the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named Product of the Year. This annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

"We're honored to be recognized with the Product of the Year Award from the Business Intelligence Group," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Since our inception, we have been laser focused on innovating market leading solutions to automate and optimize the end-to-end revenue lifecycle management process. This recognition, among others, serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver a secure, scalable platform and powerful software applications to help enterprises accelerate revenue and create a frictionless customer experience."

With global customers serving multiple industries, BillingPlatform is the only revenue lifecycle management solution on the market that enables enterprises to process complex usage data and convert that data into revenue generating usage-based billing. BillingPlatform's Billing solution is a single solution that gives customers the ability to instantly reimagine their billing operations with out-of-the-box subscription, usage and hybrid pricing models. BillingPlatform's product portfolio is unique to the company, as well. With a complete solution built from the ground up, BillingPlatform is able to fulfill 100% of a company's quote-to-cash business requirements, from billing and invoicing to payment and reporting. As pricing models continue to evolve, BillingPlatform will be able to provide the flexibility enterprises will continue to need in the future.

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate BillingPlatform on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing, ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2023, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

