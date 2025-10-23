BillingPlatform Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications for the Second Consecutive Year

Company Ranked with Highest Scores in Three of Five Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report including Complex Usage Billing, Mixed Billing and Enterprise Grade Billing

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications for the second consecutive year.

In the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities report, which evaluated 17 recurring billing applications, BillingPlatform ranked with the highest scores in three of the five Use Cases. The company ranked first in Complex Usage Billing, Mixed Billing and Enterprise Grade Billing and the second highest scores in the other two Use Cases for B2C Subscription Billing and B2B Subscription Billing. In our opinion, buyers should use the ratings in this report to identify a shortlist of vendors for deeper evaluation of their recurring billing requirements.

With a 188% revenue growth rate over the past three years and a global customer base spanning a wide range of industries—including J.P. Morgan, Instacart, Quickbase, DIRECTV, GoCardless, and CCC Intelligent Solutions—BillingPlatform stands apart as the only billing and revenue management solution that empowers enterprises to monetize any product offering, from straightforward subscriptions to complex usage-based pricing models and more. Powered by embedded AI capabilities, the platform enables smarter process automation, predictive insights, and connected financial intelligence that accelerates business outcomes.

Built on a secure, next-generation, and highly extensible cloud platform, BillingPlatform delivers comprehensive revenue lifecycle management—from customer self-service, quoting, billing, and invoicing to revenue recognition, payments, and collections. Its unmatched flexibility enables enterprises to differentiate in the market, drive profitability, reduce operational costs, and deliver a superior customer experience.

"Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year and being rated with the highest scores in three Critical Capabilities Use Cases, we believe, underscores the strength of our platform and our continued commitment to innovation," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "From our perspective, as enterprises look to modernize their revenue operations with an AI-first approach, we're delivering the flexibility, intelligence, and automation they need to drive growth and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market."

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as Top Vendor and Overall Leader in the 2025 ISG® Revenue Recognition Buyers Guide , the leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Recurring Billing Applications report is available for download from BillingPlatform here .

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com .

