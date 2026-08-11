BillingPlatform Ranked on Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year

AI-Native Monetization Leader Earns Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses, With 475% Revenue Growth in the Past Six Years

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leader in AI-native monetization for global enterprises, today announced that for the sixth year in a row it has been named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, achieving 475% revenue growth over the past six years. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixth year in a row reflects the trust enterprises continue to place in our platform as they navigate one of the most transformative periods in monetization's history," said BillingPlatform's CEO Chris Bishop. "AI is changing how companies price, package and generate revenue, and we've built our platform not just to keep pace with that shift, but to define and lead it."

Today, BillingPlatform serves enterprise leaders including J.P. Morgan, DIRECTV, Instacart, FIS, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Panera, Carrier and Clear Channel. The company's AI-native usage-to-cash platform spans metering, billing, and revenue recognition on a single unified metadata model, enabling enterprise teams to configure, analyze and govern their billing operations conversationally.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform is the first AI-native usage-to-cash monetization platform, built for the complexity, scale and speed of the modern revenue lifecycle. Its unified, metadata-driven architecture — one source of truth from usage event to journal entry — spans metering, billing and revenue recognition on a single model, with no reconciliation and full lineage. BillingPlatform AI makes that architecture conversational and open by protocol: accessible through a native MCP server, A2A protocol support and agent-callable services to any enterprise AI tool or autonomous agent workflow. The platform supports every business model — subscription, usage-based, outcome-based, hybrid and AI-native consumption — with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 revenue recognition compliance across more than 180 countries. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com.

More about the Inc. 5000 and Inc.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Press Contact:

Doug Broad

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform