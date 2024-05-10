BILLINGS Auction House Presents: LATIN ART + DESIGN AUCTION

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to showcase Latin Art + Design on May 18th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This sale compiles unique and desirable modern and contemporary art, twentieth-century design furniture and decorative arts, as well as rustic and colonial items from Brazil, Cuba, Argentina and Mexico. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.

Highlights of this sale include:

Lot 108 - PEDRO FRIEDEBERG (Mexican, b. 1936) 'Caged Saint' sculpture, 1970s. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,000 Lot 103 - LINA BO BARDI, MARCELO FERRAZ + MARCELO SUZUKI (Brazilian, 1914-1992, Brazilian, b. 1955, Brazilian) 'Girafa' chair, ca. 1990. Estimate: $12,000 - $15,000

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to acquire unique examples of fine Latin American design that rarely come to market. Preview all items in person during the week before the sale, or at the preview party the night before the auction at the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Latin Art & Design Auction

2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction May 18, 10am

Preview May 11: 9am - 2pm

May 13-17: 10am - 4pm

Preview Party

May 17: 6pm - 9pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

SOURCE BILLINGS