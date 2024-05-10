BILLINGS Auction House Presents: LATIN ART + DESIGN AUCTION
May 10, 2024, 08:32 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to showcase Latin Art + Design on May 18th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This sale compiles unique and desirable modern and contemporary art, twentieth-century design furniture and decorative arts, as well as rustic and colonial items from Brazil, Cuba, Argentina and Mexico. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.
Highlights of this sale include:
- A rare group of three 'Cubo' seating elements by Brazilian designer Jorge Zalszupin
- Unique large-scale figural ceramic work by Mexican-American ceramicist Raul Coronel entitled 'Ruby Tuesday' from 1981
- A rare 'Girafa' chair designed by Lino Bo Bardi, Marcelo Ferraz and Marcelo Suzuki in 1986 for Casa do Benin, Salvador de Bahía
- Paintings, sculpture and prints by Latin modern artists Francisco Zuniga, Rufino Tamayo and Elias Rivera
- Contemporary Latin art and design by Jose Fors, Reinaldo Sanguino, Pablo Helguera and David Serrano
- Mexico's rich silversmithing tradition is represented by works by Los Castillos, Jean E. Puiforcat, Matl and Jose Anton
- Several works by Mexican-American fiber artist Tanya Aguiniga including 'Soft Rock seating elements and 'Rope' lights
- A unique hand-made 'Caged Saint' sculpture by iconic Mexican artist Pedro Friedeberg
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to acquire unique examples of fine Latin American design that rarely come to market. Preview all items in person during the week before the sale, or at the preview party the night before the auction at the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.
BILLINGS Latin Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Auction May 18, 10am
Preview May 11: 9am - 2pm
May 13-17: 10am - 4pm
Preview Party
May 17: 6pm - 9pm
About BILLINGS
Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.
BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.
BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.
For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.
SOURCE BILLINGS
Share this article