BILLINGS March Auctions: Presenting Inaugural Modern Design for Outdoor Living Auction and Spring Modern Art + Design Auction

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS introduces its inaugural Modern Design for Outdoor Living auction, taking place at 10AM PST on March 2nd, 2024. The focus of this sale is exclusively on outdoor furniture, accessories, and other garden oddities that reflect and enhance the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of Southern California. The catalog can be viewed at www.billingsauction.com.

VIOLA FREY 'Pink Amazon Nude,' 1988-1989 Glazed ceramic in 18 parts. Studio-made in California. Artist Legacy Foundation no. VF-3014CS. Estimate: $70,000 - $90,000 MARIO BELLINI Nine-part 'Camaleonda' sectional sofa, 1970s Leather, stained wood, chrome, nylon cording. Manufactured by C&B Italia, Italy. Estimate: $30,000-50,000

The crown jewel of the sale is a monumental 'Pink Amazon Nude' reclining female figure by important American ceramicist Viola Frey. Accompanying this piece is an essay by independent curator and ceramics specialist Meaghan Roddy. Through her perceptive analysis, Roddy explains how Viola Frey's nudes embody "the power of nakedness," transcending inherent vulnerabilities, conveying power "by simply being." Read the complete essay at www.billingsauction.com/viola-frey.

In addition, the auction features extensive collections from Walter Lamb, Mario Papperzini, Paolo Soleri and Architectural Pottery, alongside unique examples of rustic, industrial, and European furniture, planters, swings, and bells.

The BILLINGS Spring 2024 Modern Art + Design auction is scheduled to take place at 10AM PDT on March 30th. It presents an exceptionally curated collection of mid-century and contemporary furniture, art, lighting, and more by icons of modern design. It features exquisite Italian, American, Brazilian, and Scandinavian pieces, alongside fine art selections sure to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike.

A standout piece in the Italian design category is the extraordinary nine-piece 'Camaleonda' sectional sofa by renowned designer Mario Bellini. This set is the largest ever to be offered on the auction market. Additionally, an illuminated 'Ultrafragola' mirror by Ettore Sottsass, from his 'Mobili Grigi' series of 1970, will be showcased.

Representing American design:

Three Doyle Lane weed pots

weed pots Various works by Tanya Aguiniga

A striking Steve Chase illuminated sectional sofa

illuminated sectional sofa Pieces by Charles + Ray Eames , Harry Bertoia and George Nelson .

Works by Brazilian modernists:

Guiseppe Scapinelli

Jorge Zalszupin

Sergio Rodrigues , including a rare ' Eleh ' desk and bench.

Leading Scandinavian design offerings:

Several works by Poul Kjaerholm, including a PK80 daybed and PK24 chaise lounge

Works by Hans Wegner , Finn Juhl and Ole Wanscher

Notable pieces in the fine art category:

Kara Walker's 'Freedom, A Fable Bound' pop-up book

'Freedom, A Fable Bound' pop-up book A Norton Family Christmas gift from 1997

A cast stone 'Hedgehog' sculpture by Beniamino Benevenuto Bufano

A significant large sculpture by late American sculptor Beverly Pepper .

Don't miss the opportunity to acquire these exceptional pieces representing the pinnacle of international design and fine art. They not only showcase the artists' talent and creativity but serve as timeless investments for any collector. From Poul Kjaerholm's sleek and minimalist designs to Kara Walker's thought-provoking narratives, each piece tells a unique story, adding depth and character to any space. Incorporating these works into a collection will add sophistication and culture to any home.

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For preview dates and more information about each sale, visit https://www.billingsauction.com/press-release/billings-march-2024-auctions

