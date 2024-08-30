BILLINGS Presents Fall Modern Art + Design Auction
Aug 30, 2024, 08:37 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to present Fall Modern Art + Design on September 14th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This auction features nearly 400 lots of 20th-century design furniture, lighting, objects, and art. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.
Highlights of this sale include:
- A spectacular Paavo Tynell 'Snowflake' chandelier
- A monumental Pierre Paulin 'Big C' sofa
- An early 'Sitzmachine' by Josef Hoffmann
- Two 'Pig' planters by John Follis and Rex Goode in different finishes
Historical design
- Period seating from Otto Wagner's Austrian post office
- An early Antonio Volpe 'Egg' rocking chair
- A 'Ruba Rombic' vanity set
- A Charles Rohlfs hall chair
Scandinavian, Italian and American mid-century furniture by iconic designers
- Finn Juhl
- Hans J. Wegner
- Charles and Ray Eames
- Paul McCobb
- George Nakashima
- Mario Bellini
- Archizoom Associati
A large selection of outdoor furniture and accessories
- Architectural Pottery, including a pair of large 'Phoenix' planters by David Cressey
- Walter Lamb
- Kipp Stewart
- Willy Guhl
- Miller Yee Fong
- Paolo Soleri
Contemporary design
- A grouping of contemporary and vintage pieces by Charles Hollis Jones.
- Apparatus
- Egg Collective
- Eny Lee Parker
- Orphan Work
- Matthew Fisher
- Faye Toogood
- Ayala Serfaty
Fine artworks
- Fiona Rae
- Tomory Dodge
- Adja Yunkers
- John Okulick
- Tanya Ragir
- Peter Max
All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, and at the preview party the night before the auction in the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.
BILLINGS Fall Modern Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Auction
September 14, 10am
Preview
September 7: 9am - 2pm
September 9-13: 10am - 4pm
Preview Party
September 13: 6pm - 9pm
About BILLINGS
Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.
BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.
BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.
For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.
