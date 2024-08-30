BILLINGS Presents Fall Modern Art + Design Auction

BILLINGS

Aug 30, 2024, 08:37 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to present Fall Modern Art + Design on September 14th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This auction features nearly 400 lots of 20th-century design furniture, lighting, objects, and art. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.

Highlights of this sale include:

Lot 4 - PAAVO TYNELL 'Snowflake' chandelier, model no. 9041, ca. 1950. Estimate: $70,000 - $90,000
Lot 207 - ARCHIZOOM ASSOCIATI Pair of 'Mies' chairs, ca. 1969. Estimate: $3,000 - $5,000
Historical design

Scandinavian, Italian and American mid-century furniture by iconic designers

A large selection of outdoor furniture and accessories

Contemporary design

Fine artworks

All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, and at the preview party the night before the auction in the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Fall Modern Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction
September 14, 10am

Preview
September 7: 9am - 2pm
September 9-13: 10am - 4pm

Preview Party
September 13: 6pm - 9pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

