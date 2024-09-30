BILLINGS Presents Studio Craft Auction, Featuring Works from the Estate of Robert Maxwell

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS presents "Studio Craft" on Saturday, October 12th 2024 at 10AM PDT.

This auction focuses on hand-crafted unique items from an eclectic mix of ceramicists, weavers, woodworkers and craftspeople. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.

Some pieces from the Robert Maxwell estate featured in the BILLINGS Studio Craft auction on October 12, 2024. Lot 130 - GEORGE NAKASHIMA 'Conoid' coffee table, ca. 1969. Estimate: $50,000 - $60,000. BILLINGS Studio Craft auction, October 12, 2024.

The inspiration for this auction sprang from the opportunity to present a curated collection from the estate of California ceramicist Robert Maxwell. As independent craft specialist and curator Meaghan Roddy writes in her essay:

The present collection being offered at BILLINGS are all works spanning the decades of Maxwell's creative output from his own private collection with his wife and business partner Gaye Lyn Maxwell. Many have made the move throughout the Maxwells' lives from their original studio in Venice in the 1960s, to Fallbrook, and back again to Los Angeles at BILLINGS today, offering collectors a most unique opportunity to acquire some of the rarest and most important Robert Maxwell works to ever enter the market.

View the entire essay on the BILLINGS website at www.billingsauction.com/robert-maxwell

Additional highlights include:

- A spectacular George Nakashima 'Conoid' coffee table

- A Tom Tramel wall-mounted shelving system

- A Stephen White light sculpture

- An 'Elipses' mosaic panel by Evelyn Ackerman

Also featured are pieces by familiar names like:

- Vivika + Otto Heino

- Laura Andreson

- John Nyquist

- Paul Evans

There are also works by less familiar, but equally talented artists.

All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale at the BILLINGS Arts District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Studio Craft Auction

2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction

October 12, 10am

Preview

October 5: 9am - 2pm

October 7-10: 9am - 4pm

October 11: 9am - 7pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

