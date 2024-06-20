BILLINGS Presents Summer Modern Art + Design Auction

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is pleased to present Summer Modern Art + Design on June 29th, 2024 at 10 AM PDT. This sale features 375 lot of modern and contemporary American, Scandinavian, and Italian furniture, decorative arts, paintings and sculpture. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.

Highlights of this sale include:

Lot 1 - HANS J. WEGNER 'Papa Bear' lounge chair and ottoman, model AP-19, ca. 1950 Lots 15, 16, 171 & 172 - DOYLE LANE Weed Pot Collection

Fine Art

Three-dimensional Fine Art

Two fine mounted sculptures by Los Angeles -based ceramicist Adam Silverman , acquired directly from the artist.

-based ceramicist , acquired directly from the artist. An ephemeral Otto Boll floor sculpture, acquired in 2023 at Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Hong Kong .

American Design

Danish Design and Decorative Arts

Italian Design by

French works by

Luxuries and Oddities

All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, or at the preview party the night before the auction at the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Summer Modern Art & Design Auction

2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction

June 29, 10am

Preview

June 22: 9am - 2pm

June 24-28: 10am - 4pm

Preview Party

June 28: 6pm - 9pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

