BILLINGS Presents Summer Modern Art + Design Auction
Jun 20, 2024, 08:03 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is pleased to present Summer Modern Art + Design on June 29th, 2024 at 10 AM PDT. This sale features 375 lot of modern and contemporary American, Scandinavian, and Italian furniture, decorative arts, paintings and sculpture. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.
Highlights of this sale include:
Fine Art
- Two Pablo Picasso lithographs, from the Portraits Imaginaire series
- A fine lithograph by Joan Miro entitled 'Le Lizard aux Plumes d'Or' from 1971
- Additional prints by Picasso, Miro, Georges Braque and Paul Jacoulet.
Three-dimensional Fine Art
- Two fine mounted sculptures by Los Angeles-based ceramicist Adam Silverman, acquired directly from the artist.
- An ephemeral Otto Boll floor sculpture, acquired in 2023 at Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Hong Kong.
American Design
- A wonderful Arts + Crafts hall chair by Charles Rohlfs from 1901
- Four Doyle Lane weed pots in varying sizes, shapes and glazes
- Three studio-made works by Sam Maloof, including a rare set of eight dining armchairs
- A polychromed 'Chan' coffee table by Philip and Kelvin Laverne
- Several pieces by Paul Evans, Evelyn Ackerman, Charles + Ray Eames, George Nelson, and Isamu Noguchi
- A collection of ceramics by Mineo Mizuno
- Windbells by Paolo Soleri
- A unique fountain by Stan Bitters
- Outdoor furniture by Robert Lewis and Walter Lamb
Danish Design and Decorative Arts
- An early 'Papa Bear' lounge chair and ottoman by Hans J. Wegner
- Vintage and contemporary Poul Henningsen lighting
- Ceramics by Gunnar Nylund
- Furniture by Finn Juhl, Borge Mogensen, Kaare Klint, Ulla Parkdahl, and Frits Henningsen.
Italian Design by
French works by
- Charlotte Perriand
- Pierre Jeanneret
- Jean Prouve
- Le Corbusier
- Michel Ducaroy
- Pierre Chapo
- Andre Sornay
Luxuries and Oddities
- Two Louis Vuitton suitcases
- An elephant-shaped bidet with hammered silver insert by Gustave Keller from 1886
- A set of blackened bronze monkey candelabras
- An Belgian exercise dummy
- A Baby Grand Piano in aluminum by Johan Rippen
- A spectacular enamel and metalwork vase by June Schwarcz
- Four embossed relief panels by Jasper Johns.
All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, or at the preview party the night before the auction at the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.
BILLINGS Summer Modern Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Auction
June 29, 10am
Preview
June 22: 9am - 2pm
June 24-28: 10am - 4pm
Preview Party
June 28: 6pm - 9pm
About BILLINGS
Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.
BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.
BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.
For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.
SOURCE BILLINGS
