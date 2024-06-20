BILLINGS Presents Summer Modern Art + Design Auction

News provided by

BILLINGS

Jun 20, 2024, 08:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is pleased to present Summer Modern Art + Design on June 29th, 2024 at 10 AM PDT. This sale features 375 lot of modern and contemporary American, Scandinavian, and Italian furniture, decorative arts, paintings and sculpture. View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at www.billingsauction.com.

Highlights of this sale include:

Continue Reading
Lot 1 - HANS J. WEGNER 'Papa Bear' lounge chair and ottoman, model AP-19, ca. 1950
Lot 1 - HANS J. WEGNER 'Papa Bear' lounge chair and ottoman, model AP-19, ca. 1950
Lots 15, 16, 171 & 172 - DOYLE LANE Weed Pot Collection
Lots 15, 16, 171 & 172 - DOYLE LANE Weed Pot Collection

Fine Art

Three-dimensional Fine Art

  • Two fine mounted sculptures by Los Angeles-based ceramicist Adam Silverman, acquired directly from the artist.
  • An ephemeral Otto Boll floor sculpture, acquired in 2023 at Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Hong Kong.

American Design

Danish Design and Decorative Arts

Italian Design by

French works by

Luxuries and Oddities

All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, or at the preview party the night before the auction at the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Summer Modern Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction 
June 29, 10am

Preview 
June 22: 9am - 2pm
June 24-28: 10am - 4pm

Preview Party
June 28: 6pm - 9pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

SOURCE BILLINGS

Also from this source

BILLINGS Auction House Presents: LATIN ART + DESIGN AUCTION

BILLINGS Auction House Presents: LATIN ART + DESIGN AUCTION

BILLINGS is thrilled to showcase Latin Art + Design on May 18th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This sale compiles unique and desirable modern and contemporary...
BILLINGS March Auctions: Presenting Inaugural Modern Design for Outdoor Living Auction and Spring Modern Art + Design Auction

BILLINGS March Auctions: Presenting Inaugural Modern Design for Outdoor Living Auction and Spring Modern Art + Design Auction

BILLINGS introduces its inaugural Modern Design for Outdoor Living auction, taking place at 10AM PST on March 2nd, 2024. The focus of this sale is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics