BillingTree acquires iPayX expanding Healthcare and B2B portfolio offerings

BillingTree CareView is an end-to-end solution to the Healthcare market that improves patient payment experience by enabling providers to set up a range of payment channels across text, phone, online, live-agents and point of care. It delivers a billing and payment process based on individual patient preferences and offers the freedom to pay via debit, credit, ACH, e-check, FSA or HSA. When it comes to capturing payments, providers can immediately begin billing and processing patient payments via a HIPAA, PCI and SSAE compliant platform.

BillingTree XprsPay is an eBilling solution designed to digitize the previously time-consuming method of making and accepting commercial payments. Commercial organizations can offer customers an electronic billing platform to facilitate the delivery, management and ultimate payment of invoices between business partners. Customers have a simple channel to settle and manage their accounts with email and/or text reminders to prompt timely payments. The solution automatically posts payments to inventory systems and general ledgers, vastly reducing paper-based expenditure and FTE time by allowing more accurate cash flow reporting and reduced days sales outstanding (DSO) figures.

The latest integrations are part of a progressive product strategy following the BillingTree acquisition of iPayX in late December 2017. The Toledo-based iPayX offices have become a fully integrated part of BillingTree operations, bringing a wealth of technology expertise and industry experience to the BillingTree team.

"True to the company's technology roots, BillingTree saw an opportunity to take the next step in its development by acquiring iPayX as they fit within two of the focus BillingTree vertical markets of healthcare and B2B payments," explained Edz Sturans, CEO & President, BillingTree. "There are significant opportunities for commercial firms and healthcare providers to drive revenue and improve customer satisfaction with CareView and XprsPay. Healthcare patients expect flexible multi-channel communication and payment options when dealing with healthcare providers. Commercial customers are looking for more streamlined, digital invoicing and payment options to better manage their client relations.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) regarding the acquisition and ongoing operations is available at https://mybillingtree.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/iPayx-FAQ.docx

About iPayX

Since our founding in 1999, iPayX (Internet Payment Exchange, Inc.) has specialized in designing and offering the finest possible payment systems, electronic document delivery, and related customer service solutions. Our rapid growth and sterling reputation as a valued technology partner is based on highly successful payment solutions that complement existing accounting, HIS, and practice management software. From our Toledo, Ohio, headquarters, iPayX serves customers in 47 states and processes more than $2 billion in annual electronic payments. Our customers span a variety of industries including healthcare and service providers, utility companies, wholesale distributors, municipal governments, and other organizations.

About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, ARM, Property Management, B2B, and Financial Services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

Contact: Contact: Dave Yohe Jamie Kightley VP of Marketing PR for BillingTree BillingTree IBA Tel: 602.443.5948 Tel: 561.228.1940 dyohe@mybillingtree.com jkightley@iba-international.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billingtree-acquires-ipayx-expanding-healthcare-and-b2b-portfolio-offerings-300668217.html

SOURCE BillingTree

Related Links

http://www.mybillingtree.com

