BillingTree Adds Proven Chief Operating Officer Terri Harwood to Executive Leadership Team

Ms. Harwood brings over 25 years of experience in the payments industry, having previously occupied a COO position at North American Bancard for over five years. Her responsibilities spanned operations, service, compliance, sales and marketing. Prior to this, Ms. Harwood served as the Senior Vice President at Global Payments for over 10 years. She oversaw the customer experience for all lines of business, including ISO, Premier merchant and bank relationships.

"I'm really pleased Terri has joined BillingTree, accepting this important leadership role. She has such an impressive track record in the payments industry, which will be key to supporting our strong growth plans in current and future target verticals," said BillingTree CEO, Chris Lee. "Additionally, the skills she brings are critical to supporting future BillingTree technology development as well as continued customer demand for our current solutions, Payrazr and CareView."

"This is an exciting time to join BillingTree, a proven payment technology company with almost 20 years of sustained innovation and client service excellence," said Terri Harwood, BillingTree COO. "The proprietary BillingTree Payrazr and CareView payment solutions are both extremely customer centric, allowing the operations and support teams to concentrate on process efficiency, new service and technology introductions and reducing costs for clients and the company."



About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, ARM, Property Management, B2B, and Financial Services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

