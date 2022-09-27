Billion-Dollar Brand Builders Across the U.S. to Host First "Think Billions Experience" Discussing Ways to Scale Beyond 8 and 9 Figures, Even in This Economy

Billion-Dollar Brand Builder Howard Panes Invites Entrepreneurs to First High-Level Business Experience, Designed To Accelerate The Growth Of Innovation and Brand Building In the Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 21-23, multi-million and billion-dollar brand experts from across the U.S. will be gathering at an exclusive mansion in Palm Desert, California, for The Think Billions Experience to give entrepreneurs the secret sauce to scaling and growing their brands beyond the million-dollar mark into the billions. This event is designed to inspire innovative entrepreneurs who are not afraid to think BIGGER!

Not only will coaching sessions and networking be a part of the event, but Real Deal Making Opportunities will be on the table for those who attend this EXCLUSIVE, INVITE ONLY OPPORTUNITY.

The event is being hosted by Billion-Dollar Brand Builder Howard Panes. Beginning as a personal trainer, Howard had a hunger for more. Even after 29 failed businesses, he persevered, eventually becoming one of the foremost entrepreneurs in business, building iconic brands such as the billion-dollar brand, Logic, and the 9-figure fitness brand, Stealth Fitness. Now he and a powerful lineup of other elite entrepreneurs are ready to share their secrets to success through this endeavor.

"To get to a billion takes hustle, grit, determination, and never accepting 'no' until you get a 'yes,'" says Howard Panes. "I want to teach others what it really takes to get to the top."

Panes has assembled a group of the most notable multi-million and billion-dollar brand builders in the business, making the Think Billions Experience one of the highest net worth events of 2022, including business tycoons such as:

Stormy Simon , former president of Overstock.com

, former president of Scott Hirsch , the creator of email marketing, sold his companies to Equifax and LexisNexis for $910M

, the creator of email marketing, sold his companies to and for Ryan Blair , who generated a $792MM NYSE exit for his company ViSalus

, who generated a $792MM NYSE exit for his company Josh Snow , founder of the iconic global teeth whitening brand Snow

, founder of the iconic global teeth whitening brand Bedros Keuilian , founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp , one of the fastest growing companies according to Inc. and Entrepreneur Magazine

, founder and CEO of , one of the fastest growing companies according to Inc. and Entrepreneur Magazine Richard Moore , former leader of Planet Fitness , who grew the brand from 200 to 2000 locations

, former leader of , who grew the brand from 200 to 2000 locations Alexa D'Agostino, serial entrepreneur, celebrity marketer, and champion business builder with five exits

Marc Elkman , founder of Fresh Meal Plan , the #70 fastest growing private company in the US INC500

, founder of , the #70 fastest growing private company in the US INC500 John Vitti , CEO of multi-9-figure company Versus Games

, CEO of multi-9-figure company Nick Santonastasso, celebrity influencer, speaker, and peak performance expert

Paul Getter , the "Internet Marketing Nerd" and billion-dollar marketing expert

Joining Panes and his team of billion-dollar brand builders also include over 30 other strategist experts, serial entrepreneurs, financial experts, manufacturing CPGs, supply chain legends, cryptocurrency masters, and brand-building pioneers from nearly every industry with all one common goal in mind: a mind for billions.

These billion-dollar brand builders got to their level of success because they believed they could. Now, you are one click away from billions. What's stopping you?

To learn more about the Think Billions Experience, visit us at www.events.thinkbillions.com , and see what our Billion-Dollar Brand Builders are up to by checking out @thinkbillionsexperience on Instagram.

For press interested in covering this event, please contact:

David Johnson

404.380.1079

[email protected]

SOURCE The Billions Experience