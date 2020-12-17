Billion-Dollar Brand Marketers Give Advice at MarketingAfterCOVID.com

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives at some of the world's largest brands are rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to help small and mid-sized businesses experiencing economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

MarketingAfterCOVID.com is an in-depth compilation of actionable resources on the future of marketing in a post-COVID-19 world, grounded in interviews with chief marketing officers at brands like Serta Simmons Bedding, Princess Cruises and Mercer.

The project, led by Cardwell Beach Chief Strategy Officer Brian Erickson, helps answer critical questions facing marketers across industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flagship effort is a Q&A style podcast where guests from varied industries bring unique perspectives on common themes to help marketers and entrepreneurs. Together, we identify tangible business survival strategies that transcend product category, geography or company size. Key areas of discussion on the show include:

How should marketers allocate their budgets during a crisis?

How do you create a brand that remains one step ahead in a rapidly changing landscape?

How can you reposition existing products and services to meet a set of completely new consumer needs?

What is the most important aspect of marketing for brands to focus on at this moment?

Each guest also provides insights on what to do if you find yourself unemployed right now, discussing from personal experience the types of candidates they look for and how to stand out from the crowd throughout the application process.

The podcast also includes first-hand accounts of how marketers reacted in real time, with no playbook to guide them in unprecedented situations, such as:

How an international cruise line handled the first-ever COVID-19 outbreak onboard

How a one-hundred-year-old national mattress brand pivoted and used TikTok to reach new audiences during the pandemic

How a senior care company in the heart of the breakout during the early stages of the pandemic prioritized transparent communication

How a facility services company pivoted from commercial lighting products to lighting that provides ultraviolet disinfection in a matter of weeks

New episodes post several times per month alongside detailed articles on marketing strategy and tactics designed to meet the moment. Learn more at https://marketingaftercovid.com/ .

