Billionaire philanthropist JP DeJoria partnering with Dr. Leif Rogers on health innovation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Paul DeJoria, billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur, announced today his business partnership with world-renowned plastic surgeon Leif Rogers, M.D. The two friends announced their business partnership on a retreat with other entrepreneurs and leaders, sharing their commitment to making the world a better place through technology and innovation.

Following their partnership announcement, DeJoria and Rogers released the following joint statement:

"We are committed to making our world a better place. Innovation, technology and heart make our aspirations achievable. Our partnership brings together our vast experiences to offer solutions to tremendous needs, especially in our evolving and demanding world. Stay tuned, you will not want to miss our coming announcements."

About John Paul DeJoria

John Paul DeJoria is the co-founder of hair care company John Paul Mitchell Systems, and founder of tequila maker Patrón Spirits Co. From sleeping in his car and selling shampoo door-to-door, he teamed up with Paul Mitchell and turned $700 into John Paul Mitchell Global systems. DeJoria Co-started Patrón, later selling it to Bacardi in 2018, the largest sale in spirit history. As a businessman, environmentalist and philanthropist, DeJoria has donated his time, money and expertise to helping others, always on behalf of hairdressers and the professional beauty industry.

DeJoria, along with Brad Pitt, Richard Branson and the late Nelson Mandela, was a patron of Mineseeker, a nonprofit organization dedicated to seeking solutions to the worldwide problem of landmines. DeJoria was honored with the Sustainability Award at Fashion Group International's 25th Annual Night of Stars event and was also inducted as a lifetime member into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. He is a strong supporter of Sea Shepherd to save sea life.

In 2010, he founded Grow Appalachia, a non-profit initiative that teaches families in need how to grow, prepare and preserve organic fruits and vegetables in a region with little access to fresh, nutritious food. DeJoria was a featured panel member on ABC's hit television show Shark Tank, where he served as a mentor and investor for aspiring entrepreneurs. In Austin, Texas he builds homes and Medical Services for the homeless to give a hand up.

About Leif Rogers, MD

Dr. Leif Rogers is an Ivy League graduate, board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He's head of a combined reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery, and non-surgical practice in Beverly Hills, California. Rogers leads multiple companies, helming the wide-range of experience of 40 employees.

Rogers specializes in microsurgical reconstruction of the breast and the latest techniques in facial rejuvenation and body contouring. He also invented an LED light booth that will be offered in one of his practices to promote healing and longevity. He invented this booth because nothing existed for what he wanted. The LED light booth reduces time needed per session and is Covid-19 conscious and white papers drove its development and production.

Rogers travels internationally to provide reconstructive surgery for cleft lips and burn victims, bringing him to people in need in countries like Guatemala. Rogers has been at the forefront of gender-confirming surgery and has been an ally to transgender patients who are seeking information, resources and solutions. Rogers has been featured in international and national media and frequently appears on broadcast programs like The Doctors and Dr. Oz.

