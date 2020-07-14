Billionaire Tim Draper Invests in a Startup That is Changing the Future of Flying Post COVID-19

"I'm sold on the design, I think it's a great idea that is going for the right thing. Zephyr Seat is making all of our lives much better," said Tim Draper. "If you are paying for Economy Class and can lie down, that's huge."

With most of the world in quarantine and eager to travel again, Zephyr Aerospace is committed to improving the travel experience for every traveler by making personal space and inflight sleep more safe and affordable.

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the travel industry and major airlines are faced with a decision to reinvent themselves and find better ways to serve the needs of their customers. The Zephyr Seat provides the most affordable safe, private, comfortable inflight seating solution on long distance flight, significantly enhancing the inflight experience for all global travelers."

To support Zephyr's mission to improve air travel and gain a financial stake in their success, visit their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic ( https://republic.co/zephyr-aerospace ). This is the first time Zephyr Aerospace has accepted funding from outside investors and they are allowing people to invest as little as $100 in exchange for equity.

About Zephyr Seat

Zephyr Seat is the world's first lie-flat "double-decker" seating concept for premium economy class passengers. Zephyr allows airlines to transform the seats in premium economy class on wide-body aircraft into lie-flat beds. The idea, still in the concept phase, could revolutionize the in-flight experience as airlines encourage people to travel again.

Contact: Jeffrey O'Neill, [email protected]

SOURCE Zephyr Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.zephyrseat.com/

