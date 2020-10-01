Billionaires Row Chairman Benson Entices BevStrat COO "Brand Whisperer" Rosen With "Pink Diamond of Champagnes" and "Golden Elixir" Billionaires Row Brandy

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Benson is Billionaires Row Adult Beverages: The founder and CEO of Billionaires Row Cuvee XO Cognac and Billionaires Row Fine Champagnes. The first and only American to have his name on a Champagne Brand approved by the Prestigious Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne in France, Benson banks on the best of the best.

BILLIONAIRES ROW BRUT ROSE GRAN CRU CHAMPAGNE WILLIAM L BENSON BR CUVEE XO COGNAC

Dubbed the "Brand Whisperer" by Adult Beverage Trend Magazine, BevStrat COO Brian Rosen is regarded globally as the leading authority in the three-tier system, retail off-premise, marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and go to market strategy for the adult beverage space in any tier.

"Brian and I developed a powerful personal relationship that gave me an insight into his business philosophy and acumen," Billionaires Row CEO William Benson.

Rosen, Chief Operating Officer at BevStrat, provides CEO Benson's Billionaires Row with a new marketing strategy: America's leading brand sales and marketing firm for beverage brands under 100,000 cases in market working directly with the Brand.

As BevStrat COO Brian Rosen put it, "betting on the Billionaires Row brand is like betting on Jordan."

BevStrat engages more than 200 people in 22 states as boots on the ground to support traditional and non-traditional distribution vital for propelling Billionaires Row Champagnes and Billionaires Row Brandy into leading Luxury Brands.

