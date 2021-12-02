Billionaires Row Chairman William Benson Appointed to Lookhu Board, Parent Company of Recording Artists Guild (Rag For Profit) & Talynt NFT Marketplace, by Founder Byron Booker

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founder/Creator Byron Booker of Lookhu announced today William Benson of Billionaires Row was appointed as a Company Board Member/Advisor.

William Benson brought aboard to advise and assist with strategic partnerships, capital raising, and valuation modeling for Lookhu and its subsidiaries: Talynt.io. Talynt.fan and the Recording Artists Guild (R.A.G. for profit).

William Benson and Byron Booker

www.lookhu.com is partnering with www.talynt.fan to expand into the NFT Fan Streaming Equity Partnership Market allowing subscribers to earn and participate in the Music/PPV Event/Merchandising space.

"William's ability to create and manage new revenue streams while working in the Crypto/NFT Digital Currency field will be a great addition to the Lookhu Board", Byron Booker, Lookhu.com

Lookhu is a new blockchain based freemium/premium, a la carte channel, PPV streaming service. The Lookhu platform offers its creators the opportunity to monetize their audience by offering Cryptocurrency paid subscriptions, PPV events and merchandise.

Lookhu will feature its unique NFT drops exclusively on Talynt.fan an NFT marketplace. Through its acquisition of the Recording Artists Guild / RAG (Skylar Grey, Diddy, Matt Sorum and more) for profit division, Lookhu now has access to over 20,000 indie and major artists capitalizing on the NFT craze.

Lookhu.tv has already produced exclusive content with notable celebrities and influencers Snoop Dog, Danny Trejo, Ray J, Vitaly, Flo Rida, Brandy, Princess Love and many more.

The transition from Streaming for fun and pleasure to digital income producing "equity" partner/watcher/contributor is the goal with the new partnership.

William Benson will advise and assist the Lookhu brand as a streaming service expanding into the Music for and by Fans market.

"Lookhu has an exciting change for the entire Streaming Subscriber Market. I look forward to working on making "Profitable" User experiences with Lookhu, Talynt.io, and Byron," William Benson, Lookhu Board Member

Lookhu has the space for any subscriber to create and have a Live Channel with "equity" "Creators" and "Influencer" making digital Cryptocurrency on a Streaming Channel provider.

For more Investment information: [email protected]

SOURCE Lookhu