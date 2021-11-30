Billionaire's Row Champagne Included in Wine & Spirits Magazine's Year's Best Champagne List

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billionaire's Row, Premier Black-Owned champagne brand has been included as one of Wine & Spirits Magazine's 2021's Best Champagnes.

Currently highlighted in their December 2021 Holiday Issue, Billionaire's Row was rated with a ninety (90), highlighted as both delicious and compelling﻿ (a compelling wine of its region; a delicious, finessed expression of a place).

"Billionaire's Row was created at Champagne Dumenil, an independent Champagne House that is passionate about both crafting champagnes of style and the vineyard on their land situated in Chigny-les-Roses, Rilly la Montagne, Ludes and Sacy," said Patrick Ductant Billionaire's Row Co-Founder.

All wine evaluations for Wine & Spirits Magazine's tastings section are conducted under controlled, blind conditions, with the wines served in numbered glasses in their own offices.

"Our tasting process is a bit unique—we taste everything we receive in a blind panel of wine professionals, asking the other panelists if they would recommend the wine to a friend. The wines that a majority of panelists would recommend are then tasted and scored by the critic. Thus, we only score a fraction of the wines that we receive. Generally, we reveal only vintage, appellation and variety if applicable. For Champagne, we taste all the wines from a house in the same flight, to account for style, and reveal dryness info (and vintage or variety information, where applicable)," says Tastings Editor, Corey Warren. https://www.wineandspiritsmagazine.com.

Before being stamped by the government in France, Billionaires Row took the Jagermeister approach to marketing --- where they quickly rose to fame by throwing lavish parties and sponsoring events attended by Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more.

Billionaire's Row is one of the only black-owned champagne brands to be recognized by both federal governments of France and the United States.

For more information please visit: https://billionairesrow.com

