BILLIONAIRE'S ROW LOWER BEL AIR MANSION HEADS TO AUCTION WITH $30M RESERVE

Originally listed at $49,990,000, the estate is now being offered with a reserve of $30,000,000—approximately 40% below its original asking price. Bidding is open through Thursday, June 11, 2026.

"In the world of ultra-high-net-worth real estate, Nimes Road stands at the top tier," said Misha Haghani, CEO and Founder of Paramount Realty USA. "This nearly 20,000-square-foot glass-and-steel residence, anchored by 110 concrete piles, is one of the most architecturally ambitious homes in Los Angeles. The auction format creates a clear, competitive pathway to determine true market value in real time."

The seller, Edward Ehsan, noted that, "the decision to work with Paramount Realty USA and bring this property to auction was driven by their ability to position unique, architecturally significant assets to a global buyer pool with speed and precision. This home is not a traditional listing—it requires a platform that understands scale, rarity, and how to properly frame value in today's market. The auction process creates a defined timeline, competitive urgency, and international exposure that aligns with the caliber of the property and ensures it reaches the right buyers efficiently."

The auction will be conducted via sealed bid, with private tours available by appointment prior to the June 11 deadline. Interested buyers may register and submit offers at www.prusa.com or contact [email protected] or (212) 867-3333.

About Paramount Realty USA

Paramount Realty USA is a national real estate auction firm that works with brokers and owners to maximize value through auction. The team has advised on or sold over $2 billion in real estate and mezzanine interests across North America, representing luxury, residential, and commercial assets for private clients, institutions, developers, and lenders. Visit www.prusa.com for more information.

Contact: PRUSA (212) 867-3333

SOURCE PARAMOUNT REALTY USA