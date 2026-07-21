Billions Flow Into Next-Generation Depression Treatments as Pharma Innovation Accelerates

Major Depressive Disorder Market Poised for Strong Growth as New Drug Innovations Transform Patient Care

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News UpdatesNews Commentary - Globally, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a prevalent mental health condition that has seen an improvement in patient outcomes due to new approaches introduced by pharmaceutical companies. Traditionally, treatments focused on boosting serotonin levels or other neurotransmitters, resulting in long waiting periods for patients to notice any changes, without any assurance of effectiveness. However, there is now a shift towards quicker-acting medications, exploration of new biological targets, and the development of personalized therapies for individuals with treatment-resistant depression. These innovative treatments, as they progress through clinical trials and become available, are bringing hope to both patients and healthcare providers. Active Companies in the mental health space with current developments include: Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI), Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

This wave of innovation not only benefits patients but also presents a significant business opportunity. Market analysts project a growth in the global Major Depressive Disorder treatment market from around $6.4 billion in 2026 to nearly $7.5 billion by 2030, while the overall antidepressant market is expected to exceed $21 billion by the end of the decade. This growth is being primarily driven by increased rates of diagnosis, growing mental health awareness, improved healthcare accessibility, and ongoing investments from pharmaceutical companies aiming to introduce safer and more effective treatments. With mental health receiving more attention from various stakeholders, the demand for innovative therapies is predicted to continue rising.

The upcoming years are crucial for the sector, with researchers leveraging advancements in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and precision medicine to match patients with treatments that demonstrate higher efficacy, reducing the need for the traditional trial-and-error approach in depression care. Given the significant number of individuals globally still seeking better treatment options, pharmaceutical companies with promising late-stage drug candidates have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in a market that is continuously expanding. From an investor's perspective, the MDD sector is evolving into one of the more captivating areas within the broader healthcare and biotechnology industries.

Helus Pharma Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 APPROACH Study of HLP003 in Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder Ahead of Schedule

Enrollment continues in EMBRACE, the second pivotal study of the Phase 3 PARADIGM Program

Participant rollover is ongoing into the EXTEND long-term study generating long-term safety and durability data

APPROACH topline data readout on track for Q4 2026

HLP003 previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")

HLP003 Phase 2 data demonstrated durable efficacy, with a mean ~23-point reduction in Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale ("MADRS") score from baseline 12 months after two 16 mg doses administered three weeks apart, and 100% response and 71% remission rates based on a MADRS benchmark of ≤10, with remission rising to 100% using more recent peer-study benchmarks of ≤12

Helus PharmaTM (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) ("Helus"), (the "Company" or "Helus Pharma"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing novel serotonergic agonists ("NSAs"), today announced that it has completed enrollment in its APPROACH Phase 3 pivotal study of HLP003 in patients living with Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD").

APPROACH enrolled adults with moderate to severe MDD, who experience inadequate response despite a stable antidepressant regimen. Completion of enrollment represents an important milestone for Helus Pharma and advances the Company toward the expected release of topline data in the fourth quarter of 2026

Current first line antidepressant treatments are only effective in a small proportion of MDD patients. For those that do not achieve remission, FDA-approved adjunctive atypical antipsychotics can provide modest benefit. However, their use is often limited by side effects such as weight gain, cardiometabolic dysfunction, movement disorders (such as tardive dyskinesia) and sedation, often resulting in treatment discontinuation. A novel adjunctive intermittent treatment such as HLP003 could potentially provide a more practical real-world solution.

"Completion of enrollment in APPROACH ahead of schedule demonstrates the focus, urgency and execution of our clinical team, investigators and study partners. We thank them and the trial participants for achieving this important milestone. We believe the pace of enrollment of participants reflects not only the efficiency of our clinical team, but also the strength of our screening and site selection processes. Despite rigorous eligibility requirements, we successfully enrolled participants with baseline disease severity aligned with that of our Phase 2 study, reinforcing the quality and integrity of the Phase 3 study population," said Eric So, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Helus Pharma. "With participant enrollment now complete, our focus turns to completing the study and preparing for topline data in Q4 2026. We believe the durability, remission rates, and overall profile demonstrated in our Phase 2 study support the potential of HLP003 to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients living with MDD, and we look forward to advancing the program through the next stage of development and toward a potential FDA New Drug Application in 2028."

The milestone comes amid growing adoption of innovative, clinic-administered treatments for difficult-to-treat depression. Johnson & Johnson reported worldwide SPRAVATO® sales of US$584 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of approximately 25% from the first quarter of 2026 and 40.8% from the second quarter of 2025, including US$514 million in U.S. sales. While HLP003 and SPRAVATO are distinct treatments with different mechanisms, clinical profiles and development pathways, Helus Pharma believes this continued growth provides further evidence of significant patient and provider demand for new approaches to treating depression and the increasing adoption of novel treatments in interventional psychiatry.

The APPROACH study, and broader PARADIGM Program, incorporate key considerations outlined in the FDA's recently finalized guidance. These include rigorous placebo-controlled evaluation, measures intended to support the interpretability of study results, assessment of clinical outcomes beyond the primary endpoint, defined safety monitoring and the collection of longer-term safety, durability and redosing data through the EXTEND study.

"We have developed an industry leading development engine, which we believe will not only continue to drive the APPROACH study to completion, but will serve to accelerate EMBRACE and EXTEND studies, respectively," said Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer. "The APPROACH study, and the PARADIGM Program in its entirety, are designed to generate robust evidence across efficacy, durability, safety and tolerability. The early completion of enrollment in APPROACH brings us closer to determining whether HLP003 can provide a durable clinical benefit within a practical adjunctive treatment model for people with MDD."

Enrollment is continuing in EMBRACE, the second pivotal study in the Phase 3 PARADIGM Program. Eligible participants from APPROACH and EMBRACE may also roll over into EXTEND, Helus Pharma's long-term extension study, which is designed to further evaluate safety, durability of clinical effect and the potential role of redosing.

Beyond its clinical development program, Helus Pharma has developed a broad intellectual property portfolio supporting its differentiated and proprietary NSA pipeline, with more than 350 patent applications filed and more than 100 patents granted worldwide. Continued… Read this full release with full reference notes along with additional news for Helus PharmaTM by visiting: https://ir.helus.com/news

Key Market Highlights Investors are Watching in the MDD Industry:

Growing demand for faster-acting and treatment-resistant depression therapies.

Expanding clinical pipelines featuring novel mechanisms of action beyond traditional antidepressants.

Increasing use of AI and precision medicine to personalize treatment selection.

Rising global awareness of mental health and broader access to diagnosis and care.

Multi-billion-dollar market opportunity supported by continued pharmaceutical innovation and regulatory approvals.

Next-Wave Mental Health and Other MDD Drugs may also include:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for mental health conditions, recently announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire AtaiBeckley.

AtaiBeckley is advancing a pipeline of rapid-acting neuroplastogens, including multiple clinical-stage programs and a discovery pipeline of next-generation compounds. The lead asset, BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate), is a synthetic form of 5-MeO-DMT administered intranasally for treatment-resistant depression, which affects millions of people in the United States.

Emerging research indicates that treatment-resistant depression and other serious mental health conditions may involve a loss of synaptic plasticity, the brain's ability to form and strengthen connections in regions critical to mood regulation. AtaiBeckley's therapies are designed to restore synaptic connectivity and aim to promote the growth of new neural connections, offering a distinct mechanism from conventional antidepressants that primarily target neurotransmitter levels.

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, recently announced the publication of a post-hoc analysis of support methods used in an open-label Phase 2 study of investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Documented speech production between participants and support providers during treatment administration sessions showed minimal interaction. Monitoring and support were linked by patients to presence, availability, reassurance and validation. The limited and non-directive nature of these interactions distinguishes this form of support from therapeutic dialogues typically used in conventional psychotherapy or other trauma-focused psychological treatments.

"The monitoring and support we've incorporated across our COMP360 trials in both treatment-resistant depression and PTSD is designed to safeguard patients and protect data integrity during psychedelic treatment. Patients themselves have indicated they value a reassuring presence, but the key aspects of the experience are self-directed," said Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer of Compass Pathways. "These findings reinforce that the rapid and durable symptom improvement observed in the open-label Phase 2 PTSD trial was attributable to the psilocybin drug experience. It is incorrect to describe the treatment we are developing as psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy. We are happy to see these results published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology and excited to continue building upon the existing body of evidence supporting the transformative potential of COMP360 for the treatment of TRD and PTSD."

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced last year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray, making this innovative treatment the first and only monotherapy for adults living with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have had an inadequate response to at least two oral antidepressants.

MDD is one of the most common psychiatric disorders, with an estimated 21 million adults in the U.S. living with the disease. About one-third of adults will not respond to oral antidepressants alone, which has a significant negative impact on the quality of life of those affected. MDD has a high economic burden, with nearly half of it attributable to treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

"Treatment-resistant depression can be very complicated, especially for patients who do not respond to oral antidepressants or cannot tolerate them. For too long, healthcare providers have had few options to offer patients much-needed symptom improvement," said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "SPRAVATO ® is now available as a standalone treatment, meaning patients may experience improvements in depressive symptoms as early as 24 hours and at 28 days – without the need for daily oral antidepressants."

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