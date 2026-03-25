Billions in Flight: AI and Autonomous Drone Technologies Set to Disrupt Global Markets

AI-powered drones are rapidly reshaping logistics, defense, and infrastructure—unlocking a high-growth market projected to multiply several times over the next decade

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - AI-powered autonomous drones are transforming from remotely piloted tools into fully intelligent, self-operating systems capable of decision-making, navigation, and task execution with minimal human input. These drones integrate technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and edge computing to perform complex missions like infrastructure inspection, surveillance, delivery, and precision agriculture. Their ability to adapt in real time—avoiding obstacles, analyzing environments, and optimizing flight paths—has made them essential across industries including defense, logistics, energy, and environmental monitoring. This shift toward autonomy is being driven by the need for efficiency, safety, and scalable data-driven operations while active companies are seeking opportunities in this rapidly growing industry: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The market for AI-powered autonomous drones is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by increasing enterprise adoption and technological advancements. Governments and private sectors alike are investing heavily in drone ecosystems, particularly for smart cities, security, and industrial automation. As autonomy improves, drones are increasingly deployed in "drone-in-a-box" systems for continuous monitoring and automated missions, reducing labor costs and human risk. North America currently leads the market due to strong infrastructure and regulatory support, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region.

Looking ahead, market projections highlight substantial growth and long-term investment potential in this sector:

The global AI-in-drone market is expected to grow from about $12.3 billion in 2024 to over $51.3 billion by 2033 (≈17.9% CAGR)

Some forecasts estimate expansion to $61.6 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained enterprise demand

Broader UAV markets are projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2030, driven largely by AI-enabled capabilities

Autonomous drone segments alone could reach $27 billion by 2030 with strong double-digit growth

More aggressive projections suggest the AI drone market could exceed $120 billion by 2030 in high-growth scenarios

Overall, AI-powered autonomous drones represent a key pillar of the emerging "physical AI" economy, where intelligent machines operate in the real world. As advancements in AI chips, connectivity, and regulation continue, the sector is expected to scale rapidly, unlocking new business models such as drone-as-a-service (DaaS) and fully autonomous logistics networks.

ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Developing an Integrated Counter-UAS System Pairing the Interceptor P-1 Low-Cost Drone with Zena AI Detection and Swarm Command Software - Zena AI Counter-UAS Software Intended to Provide AI-Powered Threat Tracking and Autonomous Swarm Intelligence Directing Fleets of Single use $5,000 Interceptor P-1 and ZenaDrone 2000 Drones - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, has commenced development of an integrated counter-UAS system consisting of a software platform and architecture for its counter-UAS hardware and defense system. The platform is intended to exclusively connect the ZenaDrone Interceptor P-1 single-use, low-cost autonomous interceptor drone and the ZenaDrone 2000 Maritime Interceptor drone, with an AI software platform that will be developed by its U.S. Zena AI division. The intended goal is to deliver a complete, AI-directed counter-UAS ecosystem for detecting and classifying airborne threats and autonomously commanding fleets to defeat them.

"Our Interceptor drones can be thought of as the hardware answer to the drone attack problem, while the Zena AI platform is the software intelligence intended to transform it into a defense system. Together, they are designed to give a single operator the ability to direct an AI-commanded fleet of low-cost interceptors against a swarm attack, autonomously and at machine speed, at a cost per engagement that is finally on the correct side of the cost equation," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "With the initiation of this integrated development program, we are building a complete and cost-effective counter-UAS architecture we believe will meet the growing needs of US defense and allied forces."

The Zena AI-developed Counter-UAS platform is intended to function as a single AI software system with two core functionalities that are purpose-built for the Interceptor P-1 and ZenaDrone 2000 drones. This consists of a Threat Tracking System, intended to detect, identify, and track hostile slow-moving drones in real time, and a Swarm Intelligence Coordination Platform, intended to autonomously direct fleets of either of the ZenaDrone drone platforms to intercept and defeat the targets. The development is expected to be led by the company's Zena AI division in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, starting in the coming weeks.

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have established low-cost drone swarms as a defining feature of modern warfare, with adversaries exploiting the fundamental cost asymmetry between inexpensive attacking drones and very expensive conventional intercept systems. The global counter-UAS market is growing at over 25% annually and is projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030. The U.S. Department of War requested $13.4 billion for autonomous weapons and systems for fiscal year 2026, with counter-UAS identified as a top priority. ZenaTech is positioning its intended integrated system to address this market, targeting U.S. Defense customers, NATO partners, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) defense buyers. The company will provide updates on development milestones and defense agency engagement as they are achieved.

The Zena AI R&D center will support US Department of War and other federal agency requirements through the development of secure, defense-oriented artificial intelligence systems development and research. The facility plans to focus on mission-critical research areas including AI-driven decision-support systems, autonomous and semi-autonomous intelligence architectures, advanced sensor and data fusion, secure edge intelligence, and quantum-enhanced optimization and modeling.

The ZenaDrone Interceptor P-1 is a small, expendable, autonomous VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drone engineered to physically intercept and neutralize hostile drones in flight, with a planned selling price of under $5,000 each. The ZenaDrone 2000 is ZenaTech's Maritime Interceptor drone platform designed for deployment from the IQ Glider, an autonomous marine launch and refueling station, to extend counter-UAS capability across sea-based and coastal operating environments. Together, these platforms form the hardware foundation of ZenaTech's integrated counter-UAS defense ecosystem, along with Zena AI software designed to detect threats and autonomously command fleets. The company is targeting a complete drone-on-drone defense capability at a cost per engagement that conventional missile and laser systems cannot match. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

In other Military/UAV/Drone industry news of note:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, and Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, recently announced the successful completion of a key integration milestone.

The companies have successfully tested Palladyne AI's SwarmOS platform across Draganfly's mission-ready drone components and validated the system through completion of a successful flight simulation. This milestone represents a significant step toward enabling advanced autonomous swarm capabilities for U.S. defense applications.

Unlike conventional drone automation systems that rely on centralized control or pre-programmed flight paths, the integrated solution is designed to enable decentralized, real-time collaboration between drones operating in dynamic and contested environments. Palladyne AI's Decentralized Edge Collaborative Autonomy (DECA) approach with SwarmOS enables drones to independently perceive, make decisions, and collaborate without reliance on continuous communications or centralized command structures.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure, and resilient enterprise networks, and Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced a strategic collaboration to develop next-generation autonomous drone components integrating edge AI compute with mission-critical flight control systems.

The collaboration aligns with accelerating U.S. defense investment in manufacturing autonomous systems at scale. The U.S. Department of War's Drone Dominance Program, a $1.1 billion, multi-phase initiative, is designed to rapidly field hundreds of thousands of advanced unmanned platforms by 2027. The program emphasizes trusted domestic supply chains, AI-enabled autonomy, modular architectures, and faster, iterative development cycles.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced its eBee VISION Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) has been selected for acquisition by the U.S. Army to support hands-on unmanned systems training, operator proficiency, and integration exercises.

The acquisition of two eBee VISION systems by the U.S. Army highlights the system's critical role in bolstering Army training programs with portable, high-performance unmanned capabilities specifically tailored for realistic unmanned training scenarios, focused on real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of ZenaTech, Inc. For current services performed MNU was compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852558/5881505/Market_News_Updates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market News Updates