Billions Spent in Response to Website Accessibility Demand Letters Inspires New Offering From the Bureau of Internet Accessibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing a hefty inaccessibility price tag of up to $6 billion, the Bureau of Internet Accessibility today announces the introduction of its Verification of Accessibility EngagementTM, which clients can use to demonstrate that they have committed to accessibility and engaged the company's services.

New estimates, which are driving the new offering, suggest that website accessibility demand letters cost U.S. businesses between $1.3 billion and $6.6 billion to defend last year. The digital accessibility company believes clients' attorneys can use this offering to quickly communicate and help defend against lawsuits.

"A company's best efforts and sometimes an already-existing commitment to accessibility compliance aren't necessarily enough to avoid a demand letter alleging a lack of website accessibility," said Mark Shapiro, President of the Bureau of Internet Accessibility. "Right or wrong, that's the current reality, so businesses need a plan in case they receive a demand letter."

Clients can receive a Verification of Accessibility EngagementTM after they have:

Engaged the Bureau of Internet Accessibility for a full TruAccess TM audit;

audit; Agreed to a scope of work outlining the automated scan parameters, manual testing parameters, custom use cases, and audit deliverables;

Set a target accessibility compliance level of WCAG 2.1 A/AA conformance; and,

Agreed to an initial audit timeline.

Additionally, all audit and support clients receive guidance on creating and placing an accessibility statement. After the Bureau of Internet Accessibility has conducted a full audit and remediation recommendations have been implemented, companies will qualify for a quarterly Letter of Reasonable Accessibility®.

"Our clients' needs evolve based on the legal and business environments they operate in, so the solutions we offer need to keep up," said Shapiro. "We don't always know what will inspire the next valuable innovation, but we do know that our testing and support position our client companies exceptionally well and that this new document gives them yet another way to show their commitment to compliance."

An accessibility demand letter typically includes language requiring the recipient to take steps to make their website accessible. This new offering can help provide evidence that an actionable plan is already in place.

For more information about the new Verification of Accessibility EngagementTM, go to https://www.boia.org/verification-of-accessibility-engagement.

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA):

Mobile and web accessibility compliance is a requirement but trying to understand the WCAG 2.1 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508, and other compliance requirements can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization's reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit www.BoIA.org .

