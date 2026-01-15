BillionToOne Announces Collaboration with Epic to Expand Prenatal and Oncology Testing Across Healthcare

Integration enables seamless ordering and results delivery within Epic for UNITY Complete® and Northstar® tests, creating a better patient and provider experience

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced a collaboration with Epic , the nation's most widely used comprehensive electronic health record (EHR). The agreement, signed in December 2025, will integrate BillionToOne's prenatal and oncology testing portfolio with Epic's Aura diagnostics suite.

Through the integration, clinicians will be able to order BillionToOne's UNITY Complete® prenatal test as well as Northstar Select® and Northstar Response® liquid biopsy tests directly within Epic. Discrete test results then flow back into the electronic health record, where they can power downstream clinical decision support and a simpler experience for patients and providers in health systems, community practices, maternal-fetal medicine practices, and oncology clinics.

"Collaborating with Epic advances our goal of making high-quality molecular diagnostics easier to access and simpler to use in everyday clinical care," said Oguzhan Atay, co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "By integrating our tests directly into the EHR, we're helping clinicians spend less time navigating logistics and more time focusing on patient care, whether supporting expectant families or guiding cancer treatment decisions."

UNITY Complete is the first and only clinically validated non-invasive prenatal test to provide direct fetal risk assessment for up to 14 recessive and X-linked conditions, aneuploidies, and more from a single maternal blood sample. For oncology care, Northstar Select helps identify appropriate therapies for patients with advanced cancer, while Northstar Response enables treatment monitoring over time.

With results delivered directly into Epic and available through the MyChart patient portal, the integration supports faster clinical decision making and a more connected patient experience.

"BillionToOne's use of Aura integrates oncology and prenatal tests and results where they matter—inside the clinician's workflow, at the moment of decision," said Seth Hain, senior vice president of research and development at Epic.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the adoption of BillionToOne's tests due to the integration with Epic. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond BillionToOne's control. These and additional risks and uncertainties could affect BillionToOne's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that integration with Epic will not be successful and increased adoption of BillionToOne's tests will not increase and those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in BillionToOne's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filing we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to BillionToOne as of the date hereof, and BillionToOne disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BillionToOne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE BillionToOne