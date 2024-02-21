BILLIONTOONE ANNOUNCES ROSS TAYLOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

News provided by

BillionToOne

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Molecular Diagnostics Company Announces New Financial Leader to Support Continued Hypergrowth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne (BTO), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Taylor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"BillionToOne is excited to welcome Ross Taylor, a leader with an extraordinary background that combines strong financial guidance of healthcare companies with a keen understanding of equity markets," said Oguzhan Atay, co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "As we continue to build BillionToOne towards being a category-defining molecular diagnostics company, it was important to bring an experienced CFO with significant public company experience."

Ross Taylor brings 30 years of experience to BillionToOne. Prior to joining the team, he was Chief Financial Officer for Codexis, and previously of Abaxis, which was acquired by Zoetis. Taylor also worked in equity research for 20 years at various Wall Street firms including CL King & Associates, UBS, Smith Barney, and CJ Lawrence, covering life sciences, healthcare, and diagnostics.

"Precision diagnostics are increasingly critical in providing personalized medicine that can enhance the quality of life and enable doctors to offer better options for treatment," said Ross Taylor. "BillionToOne has built the most advanced technology in this field, which provides a significant competitive advantage alongside multiple drivers of long-term growth, and I am excited to join the leadership team to support the next phase of BillionToOne's exponential growth." 

Since its founding in 2016, BillionToOne has been on a mission to transform healthcare. BillionToOne's patented Quantitative Counting Technology™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. BillionToOne's differentiated prenatal and oncology screens are becoming the next standard in care, by bringing single-molecule sensitivity to the most important problems that impact all.

About BillionToOne:

BillionToOne, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The Company's Quantitative Counting Templates, QCTs, enable counting DNA molecules at the single-count level with single base-pair precision. BillionToOne was co-founded by Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., and David Tsao, Ph.D. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

For more information, contact:

[email protected] 

SOURCE BillionToOne

Also from this source

BillionToOne to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BillionToOne to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BillionToOne, a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today...
BillionToOne Announces Global Collaboration to Provide its UNITY Fetal Antigen™ Clinical Trial Assay in Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Nipocalimab in Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

BillionToOne Announces Global Collaboration to Provide its UNITY Fetal Antigen™ Clinical Trial Assay in Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Nipocalimab in Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

BillionToOne (BTO), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.