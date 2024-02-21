BILLIONTOONE ANNOUNCES ROSS TAYLOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Molecular Diagnostics Company Announces New Financial Leader to Support Continued Hypergrowth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne (BTO), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Taylor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"BillionToOne is excited to welcome Ross Taylor, a leader with an extraordinary background that combines strong financial guidance of healthcare companies with a keen understanding of equity markets," said Oguzhan Atay, co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "As we continue to build BillionToOne towards being a category-defining molecular diagnostics company, it was important to bring an experienced CFO with significant public company experience."

Ross Taylor brings 30 years of experience to BillionToOne. Prior to joining the team, he was Chief Financial Officer for Codexis, and previously of Abaxis, which was acquired by Zoetis. Taylor also worked in equity research for 20 years at various Wall Street firms including CL King & Associates, UBS, Smith Barney, and CJ Lawrence, covering life sciences, healthcare, and diagnostics.

"Precision diagnostics are increasingly critical in providing personalized medicine that can enhance the quality of life and enable doctors to offer better options for treatment," said Ross Taylor. "BillionToOne has built the most advanced technology in this field, which provides a significant competitive advantage alongside multiple drivers of long-term growth, and I am excited to join the leadership team to support the next phase of BillionToOne's exponential growth."

Since its founding in 2016, BillionToOne has been on a mission to transform healthcare. BillionToOne's patented Quantitative Counting Technology™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. BillionToOne's differentiated prenatal and oncology screens are becoming the next standard in care, by bringing single-molecule sensitivity to the most important problems that impact all.

About BillionToOne:

BillionToOne, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The Company's Quantitative Counting Templates , QCTs, enable counting DNA molecules at the single-count level with single base-pair precision. BillionToOne was co-founded by Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., and David Tsao, Ph.D. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com .

