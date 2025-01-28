BillionToOne Reports Over 100% Growth in Revenue Year-Over-Year

Company Announces Record Financial Results at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , a next-generation molecular diagnostics company, announced record financial results at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. In 2024, the company's revenue reached $153 million, more than doubling from $72 million in 2023.

BillionToOne's success has been driven primarily by its prenatal testing business, which has captured an estimated 15% market share in the U.S.

"We saw strong momentum in our prenatal business during 2024, with tremendous revenue growth and profitability in the fourth quarter," said Dr. Oguzhan Atay, Co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "We have achieved robust prenatal business growth with a fraction of the sales force size of our largest competitor, demonstrating the power of our technology and differentiation that our products have."

Building on its success in prenatal testing, BillionToOne is now accelerating its expansion into the oncology liquid biopsy market for late-stage cancers, estimated at over $20 billion, supported by a $130 million Series D financing round secured last summer. The company's Northstar Select® and Northstar Response® assays, designed for therapy selection and treatment response monitoring, have demonstrated superior detection capabilities. For instance, Northstar Select identified 51% more single nucleotide variants than competing solutions, while doubling the detection of copy number variants, as presented at the latest ASCO Conference . Launched in 2023, Northstar has made significant commercial progress this year and exceeded 3,000 ordered tests in Q4 alone. BillionToOne is also developing a tumor-naive minimal residual disease test, targeting an additional $30 billion market opportunity.

BillionToOne, which currently employs more than 500 people, plans to expand its workforce by at least 100 new employees throughout 2025 to support continued growth.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more powerful, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements and preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. These results are unaudited and based on management's initial review. They are subject to change following our year-end procedures and audit, and actual results may differ. The preliminary results are not comprehensive and should not replace full audited financial statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations but are subject to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update them. Our statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as potential changes in preliminary results, challenges in meeting financial goals, ongoing net losses, quarterly fluctuations, and inaccuracies in forecasts.

