Bills Addressing Drug and Insulin Affordability Endorsed by American Diabetes Association®

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced formal endorsement of three bills aiming to reduce the high cost of insulin and prescription drugs: the Insulin Price Reduction Act, the Safe Step Act, and the Chronic Condition Copay Elimination Act. The three bills were analyzed using ADA's newly launched Engagement Platform .

The Insulin Price Reduction Act (H.R.4906/S.2199) will reduce the skyrocketing cost of insulin by providing incentives for manufacturers to revert the 2006 list price of all insulin products.

will reduce the skyrocketing cost of insulin by providing incentives for manufacturers to revert the 2006 list price of all insulin products. The Safe Step Act (H.R.2279/S.2546) will remove barriers to good diabetes management and prevent the delay of treatment for people with diabetes due to "step therapy," in which a health plan can require patients to try a drug before they pay for one prescribed by the patient's health care provider.

will remove barriers to good diabetes management and prevent the delay of treatment for people with diabetes due to "step therapy," in which a health plan can require patients to try a drug before they pay for one prescribed by the patient's health care provider. The Chronic Condition Copay Elimination Act (H.R. 4457) will remove copays for certain items and services to treat chronic conditions.

"More than 5,000 bills and resolutions are introduced annually into Congress, and if we want to truly help people with diabetes thrive, we must cut to the chase and make it clear which bills truly impact their lives," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "By focusing on the most important insulin and drug pricing bills and giving our community easy ways to communicate their views with Congress, we will elevate the conversation from words into meaningful action."

The Engagement Platform demystifies the political rhetoric of drug pricing policies for the diabetes community. In addition to providing easy-to-understand explanations of why the ADA supports various bills, it also empowers and equips people living with diabetes and their loved ones with the tools they need to spur Congress to action.

"As the Co-Chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus and the father of a type 1 diabetic, I applaud the American Diabetes Association's latest initiative to analyze and endorse bills that address the skyrocketing costs of insulin and other diabetes drugs," said U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R-NY). "We care about hearing from our constituents on issues that are important to them–just like these important bills. I look forward to working with the ADA on future bills that will provide relief to the diabetes community."

ADA carefully analyzes legislation using three guiding questions. The bills that have the most potential to change the course of diabetes care are highlighted on the Platform.

"It is critical that the broader diabetes community come together to advocate for legislation that will truly improve their lives," said Kelly Close, founder and co-Chair of the Board of the diaTribe Foundation. "As someone living with T1D for nearly 35 years, I am thrilled that the American Diabetes Association has taken this step to make understanding legislation easy for the more than 30 million of us in the diabetes community. Our voices matter and the ADA's new Platform will help ensure they are heard!"

Learn more about the Platform and make your voice heard on these bills and other legislation that will improve the lives of all those living with diabetes at diabetes.org/advocacy/platform .

