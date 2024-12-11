Billtrust Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications 2024-2025

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Embedded Payments Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51793524, December 2024).

Billtrust was one of 20 providers evaluated for the report, which analyzes the current environment for embedded payments within financial applications as a whole. Embedded payment applications enable businesses to make and receive payments from within existing applications when managing key financial functions, such as accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and treasury management.

"Billtrust is a Leader in Embedded Payments Applications because of their scalable, unified solution that simplifies AR processes and improves the payment experience their clients provide their customers," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC. "Billtrust offers a suite of payment management capabilities designed to streamline and automate the accounts receivable process while empowering AR teams to turn financial data into insights that contribute to their business strategy. Consider Billtrust when you are looking for an AI-powered, unified experience that supports fully integrated payments, has the ability to analyze data extensively, and ensures global compliance with changing regulations."

Billtrust was recognized for the following strengths:

"Billtrust facilitates touchless payments from top third-party payables providers, capturing rich remittance data and enforcing payment policies programmatically for fine-tuned acceptance and reconciliation." Reporting and Data Analytics: "Billtrust's solutions feature dynamic reporting and dashboards. Their Finance Co-Pilot allows customers to ask questions about their data in plain language and get instant results, allowing for a deeper understanding of their data and more actionable insights."

As part of Billtrust's AI-powered solutions, Billtrust Payments helps businesses get paid sooner, regardless of customers' preferred channels, while still providing exceptional customer service.

"We believe being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader is emblematic of the commitment we have to helping B2B companies accelerate payment velocity and streamline acceptance," said Sunil Rajasekar, CEO of Billtrust. "With Billtrust, businesses receive payments faster and more predictably, which is crucial for growth."

Billtrust was also recently named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51740924, December 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Small and Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52692224, December 2024).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

