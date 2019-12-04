Billy Bob's Texas Launches On AXS Ticketing Platform

"We are excited to provide the very best in ticketing technology for our fans," said Billy Bob's General Manager Marty Travis. "AXS offers state-of-the-art technology solutions to ensure an easy purchase and mobile entry experience for ticket holders attending Billy Bob's concerts. Fans have the option to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their smartphones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend."

Texas country star Pat Green was on hand for the announcement at "The World's Largest Honkytonk," as his show venue on February 1, 2020 will be the first Billy Bob's event sold via AXS. It will be his 37th appearance at the venue and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13.

"Billy Bob's is a treasure to me, and I'm so excited to see the future," said Pat Green, who was on hand for the press conference at Billy Bob's Texas on Dec.1. "You can see it here, right now of where we are going, of how you get tickets into people's hands without worrying about anything."

For almost 40 years, Billy Bob's has hosted the biggest stars in country music and classic rock from Alabama to ZZ Top. Billy Bob's has been named "Country Music Club of the Year" 12 times by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

"There's not much that can be improved in such a historic venue like Billy Bob's, but we are excited to take their ticketing experience to the next level," said Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer of AXS. "Optimally, the fan experience starts with an easy and seamless ticket discovery experience, allowing customers to make an educated decision on which tickets to purchase on their mobile devices."

AXS' cutting edge FanSight seat map will be available for Billy Bob's shows beginning in early 2020. Unlike other enhanced seating maps, this industry-exclusive 3D digital visualization is a mobile-first product and provides a fully immersive 360-degree experience, including everything from the mechanical bull to the dance floor.

"I'm anxious for our customers to be able to utilize FanSight, a virtual seat map that provides the ability to sample the view from a specific seat before they purchase online," Amanda Banda, Billy Bob's Ticket Manager added.

An interview with Pat Green discussing his return to Billy Bob's Texas is available here.

The full press conference, featuring Pat Green, along with Billy Bob's leadership Pam Minick, Marty Travis and Amanda Banda, along with AXS CRO Rob Sine is available here.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

About BILLY BOB'S TEXAS

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob's Texas opened in 1981 and has since become known worldwide as The World's Largest Honkytonk. This iconic entertainment venue hosts over ½ million guests and 300 live music events annually. Boasting over 100,000 square feet, with a capacity of 6000 fun-loving folks, Billy Bob's contains a restaurant, private event spaces, and even real bull riding inside the Texas-sized venue.

