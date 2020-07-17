WESTON, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Carson of 4biddenknowledge Inc has set up a relief grant for small, minority-owned businesses. To apply, a qualified office of the business must text #GRANT to 954-245-0086. The link to apply for the grant will be sent back via text. The grant is for $1,000 of relief money and does not need to be paid back.

What is a Small Business Grant?

Billy Carson, founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc

A grant is money that is given to a person, business or corporation from federal, state, county or local governments, or private businesses or corporations. Grants do not require repayment of any kind. It is most definitely an attractive financial consideration for entrepreneurs and small or online businesses with little cash available for startup, growth or expansion. There are grants available for all kinds of small and online business owners: women, veterans, disabled Americans, minorities, and other under-represented groups. The key is finding the grants for which you qualify and then doing the nose-to-the-grindstone work to apply for the small business grant.

Billy Carson of 4biddenknowledge Inc has given away tens of thousands of dollars over the last decade. The deadline for this grant application is July 31, 2020. More information is available at https://youtu.be/S8RPr19xxms.

If you are a minority business owner, it's a good idea to become certified as a minority-owned business. Government agencies and corporations actually set goals for conducting business and buying from minority-owned companies, so becoming certified immediately increases your business' appeal. Corporations want to do business with minority-owned businesses because they realize that U.S. minorities have great purchasing power. And needless to say, if they want minorities to purchase their products and services, they have to support their businesses in return.

Federal officials support minority-owned businesses because they realize that by doing so, they will help the country grow a sustainable economic climate. So, now that you know the benefits of being a minority-owned business, it's time to look at how you can officially certify your business as minority-owned.

Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible to start the certification process and to be considered a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), at least 51% of the business must be owned by a United States citizen who is Asian, Black, Hispanic, or Native American. Or, if the business is a publicly owned business, such individuals must own at least 51% of the stock.

Contact Info:

Name: 4biddenknowledge Inc

Email: Send Email

Organization: 4biddenknowledge.TV

Address: 2645 Executive Park Dr, Weston, Florida 33331, United States

Phone: TEXT +1-954-345-0086

Website: http://4BK.TV

