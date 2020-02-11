Billy Goat Industries Launches 14 Gross HP Force™ Blower, Further Expanding Its Line In Wheeled Blowers

The Billy Goat ® F1402 features 16-blade advanced fan technology with composite housing for less weight and lower fatigue when pushing. Patented Aim N Shoot™ allows the operator to direct the air discharge from the operator station and concentrates the air stream for the strongest blowing force in the market (up to 52% more concentrated) for the ultimate combination of CFM and PSI to get more work done. For added operator comfort, the F1402 is available in self-propelled.

Force blowers are up to 30% lighter than other units on the market and are easier to push. Smooth rounded housing eliminates air voids for quiet output and the proven design won't rust or dent, and is backed by a 5-year limited housing warranty*.

Billy Goat's complete line of wheeled blowers include 6-, 9-, 10-, 13-, 14- and 18-gross HP† models.

†Power rated by engine manufacturer. Vanguard: All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

*Complete warranty details can be found in Operations Manual.

About Billy Goat Industries:

Billy Goat Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, is the premier manufacturer of property cleanup products with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality. Started in 1967, Billy Goat became independent in 1969 and was acquired by Briggs & Stratton Corporation in May, 2015. Billy Goat Industries features a complete line of seasonal product solutions for residential, commercial and municipal customers serving rental, contractor and retail markets. Visit www.billygoat.com for more information.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

