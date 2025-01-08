Billy Horschel Signs with Fury Athletix as Latest Brand Ambassador Post this

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Billy Horschel to the Fury Athletix family," said Fury Athletix' CEO and Founder, Jeff Medici. "Billy's tenacity on the course and commitment to family embody everything we stand for as a brand. Together, we look forward to delivering headwear showcasing the brand's ability to deliver versatile, high-quality headwear for both performance and lifestyle needs."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Fury Athletix," said Billy Horschel. "As someone who values both style and function, Fury Athletix' headwear delivers the perfect combination both on and off the course. I'm excited to represent a brand that shares my commitment to pushing boundaries and staying at the top of my game."

This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Fury Athletix as the company continues to expand its presence in golf and lifestyle performance headwear. With Horschel on board, Fury Athletix is doubling down on its mission to provide premium headwear for athletes and adventurers who demand nothing but the best—on the course, off the course, and everywhere in between.

Welcome to the future of headwear. Welcome to Fury.

About Fury Athletix

Fury Athletix is a premier provider of high-quality, performance-driven headwear designed for athletes, adventurers, and everyday champions. Built for style, comfort, and durability, Fury Athletix hats are crafted to elevate performance on and off the field.

About Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel is currently ranked #16 on the Official World Golf Ranking. An eight-time PGA Tour winner and former FedExCup champion, Horschel is known for his consistent play, passion for the game, and vibrant personality, and has established himself as one of golf's most respected and accomplished athletes.

