Billy Horschel wins the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Mexico, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Horschel secured his eighth victory on the PGA Tour after triumphing in the seventh edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship, which concluded this Sunday. With his win, Horschel earned 300 points for the FedEx Cup and a cash prize of US$720,000.00 from the total purse of US$4.0 million for the event.

Billy Horsche wins Corales Puntacana Championship

The tournament was again highly competitive throughout the weekend, with Wesley Bryan dominating the first three rounds of the tournament, while Horschel began his day two groups ahead, three off the lead in fifth place, but an outstanding 63 (tournament record) ultimately gave him the victory.

The leader of the first three rounds, Wesley Bryan, was second, two strokes behind the leader after a round of 68. His solo second place finish gives him a prize of US$436,000.00.

The professional golfer received his trophy at an awards ceremony presided over by Frank Elias Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana; Frank Rainieri, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Grupo Puntacana; Stephen Cox, PGA TOUR Chief Referee; Francesca Rainieri, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Grupo Puntacana; Manuel Sajour, Executive Director of Grupo Puntacana; and Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses at Puntacana Resort. The historic tournament concluded on the 18th hole of the Corales Golf Course.

"This has been a remarkable experience. I am grateful to the organization and to all the spectators who attended. Dominicans are very warm, and I feel at home. I extend my gratitude to the fans, all the tournament staff, and the entire Rainieri family. This will be a week I will never forget," said Horschel during the awards ceremony.

Mr. Frank Elias Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, stated, "We are extremely grateful to host an event that showcases the best of the Dominican Republic to the world. We thank all the collaborators, volunteers, the PGA Tour, and you, the fans, who have come to celebrate this great milestone in Dominican sports with us. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 champion, Billy Horschel."

The tournament garnered 7.8 billion impressions in digital and print media nationally and internationally across 153 countries, reaching 7 million viewers in the United States and 4 million in Europe.

