Billy Sims BBQ to Open Second Restaurant in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Sims BBQ is heading north and will open its first restaurant in Wisconsin in Franklin, located at 7358 West Rawson Avenue in Franklin. The restaurant will open its doors on August 16, and Team Billy is excited and ready to serve the community of Franklin southern-style BBQ each day from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service. Online ordering will also be available in the near future.

"Opening the new Franklin location, especially during unprecedented times, with such community support is something I'm very excited about," Sims says. "We've got a fun, family-oriented, tailgate kind of atmosphere here and some of the tastiest and most tender brisket and ribs around. It's truly a celebration of good food and good football - a place to kick back and enjoy yourself. The brand is seeing tremendous success in smaller underserved markets such as our first location in West Bend and this new location in Franklin."

The official Grand Opening Celebration will take place on September 10 and 11. The Heisman Winner and Former NFL football personality, as well as co-founder of Billy Sims Barbecue, will be at the new Franklin location to meet guests and sign autographs on September 10 and 11 during the Grand Opening Celebration.

"With a brand as strong as Billy Sims BBQ, we have an incredible opportunity to expand across Wisconsin in the next few years," said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. Once the Milwaukee and Franklin areas of Wisconsin try our southern-style barbecue, we are sure they will become loyal fans! We are continuously working to meet the changing needs of our guests who have a strong loyalty to our unique, mouthwatering, pecan-smoked meats that are smoked on-site every day, our fresh sides, and homestyle desserts."

The Wisconsin franchisee is Clay Covert, a marketing executive who grew up in Detroit watching Billy Sims playing football for the Detroit Lions. "We are looking forward to bringing a second location to Wisconsin and sharing our passion for southern-style barbecue," said Clay Covert, Billy Sims Franchisee. "Despite all the changes we have all experienced over the past year during the pandemic, local officials and residents of Franklin have shown us a lot of support and enthusiasm to forge ahead with a new location. They have been incredible, and we are looking forward to being a continued partner in the local community."

Celebrating its 15th year, Billy Sims Barbecue is a 40+unit, Tulsa-based, fast-casual concept serving premium barbecue and traditional sides. Founded by 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims, and entrepreneur and retail expert Jeff Jackson, the Billy Sims Barbecue franchise system continues to grow at a steady pace and is actively seeking franchises for multi-unit deals in states throughout the country.

