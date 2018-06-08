Billy W. Thompson Inducted into Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable and Named 2018 Professional of the Year

About Billy W. Thompson

Billy W. Thompson has served as a Field Registrar for the Community College of the Air Force since its inception in 1972. The Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) is an institution of higher learning dedicated to the enlisted members of the United States Air Force. CCAF is accredited to award the associate degree through Air University by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. As of December 2017, CCAF has awarded over 420,000 associated degrees to close to 270,000 graduates. As Field Registrar for CCAF and Education Services Officer for several Air Force installations over the last 45 years, Mr. Thompson led yearly degree production many times, personally presenting hundreds of associate degrees at graduation ceremonies. For having the most degrees awarded at his installation, and for having the largest percentage of graduates from among his installation's population, Mr. Thompson has been recognized over 20 times by CCAF. His accomplishments for CCAF have been monumental for many years!

Mr. Thompson has a Master's degree in Human Relations and Counseling from Louisiana Tech University. He is a member of the National Certified Counselors Association. Mr. Thompson has been married to his wife Evelyn since 1970 and has a daughter, Patricia Beard.

About Strathmore's Who's Who

Strathmore's Who's Who publishes an annual two thousand page hard cover biographical registry, honoring successful individuals in the fields of Business, the Arts and Sciences, Law, Engineering and Government. Based on one's position and lifetime of accomplishments, we honor professional men and women in all academic areas and professions. Inclusion is limited to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.

