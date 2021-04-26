Billz Raw Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album, "The Legend Crew"

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronx rapper and A$AP Mob affiliate, Billz Raw, shares his debut album "The Legend Crew", made available on all streaming services April 23rd, 2021. Fans have been kept waiting since 2015, the year Billz released "Cokes Plan'', his last full-length project. "The Legend Crew'' features 7 new songs, as well as guest verses from A$AP Twelvyy, childhood friend & collaborator E Millz, Bang Omighty, GillyBands and SmooveAura. Additionally, the project features impressive production, from collaborators like HitMakerDot, Salesh, A$AP P on the Boards, AR, Skidrow, and more.

Album Cover Tracklist

"The Legend Crew is something more than words can explain, it represents a bond my brothers and I share. It's my way of paying homage, acknowledging them, letting them know what they mean to me… how much loyalty extends and the outcome for it. I wanted to let the world know that I represent my brothers and my brothers represent me. We are the Legend Crew!" explained Billz.

"The Legend Crew" tells a story of Billz's journey over the last 6 years. Gritty lyrics, and moving narratives paint a compelling story of a young man from the Castle Hill Projects. The highs and lows, the wins and losses, and everything in between. Fans new and old are bound to be compelled by this 10-track debut release.

Visit https://smarturl.it/TheLegendCrew to stream "The Legend Crew" today. Follow @billzraw_, @lastyearbeingbroken, & @670_music on Instagram.

About Billz Raw:

Hailing from the notorious Castle Hill Projects in the Bronx, Billz Raw has earned himself a handful of impressive co-signs throughout his underground career. Arguably the most impactful was the early support from the late A$AP Yams. In 2015 Yams tweeted out Billz's first mixtape "Coke's Plan" featuring childhood friend and collaborator E Millz, which put the project at the top of DatPiffs "What's Trending Now" page.

In 2017 Billz Raw released his debut single "Pistol Pete", which has gained over 1,400,000 streams on Spotify alone. That same year, a state indictment lead Billz to go on the run for almost 2 years, limiting the amount of content he could produce. During this time, Billz released two singles, "Pop Out (2018)" and "Back to the Block (2019)" featuring A$AP Twelvyy & Bang Omighty. On May 1st, 2019 Billz was apprehended and arrested for drug charges. During his sentence, Billz released the single "On the Run", which used his actual wanted poster in the cover art. After seven months, Billz was released on bail and bounced back with the single "Money Up (2020)" featuring A$AP Twelvyy, as well as production from A$AP P on The Boards. The song received recognition from the likes of A$AP Rocky and currently has close to 650,000 combined streams on Apple Music and Spotify.

More determined than ever, Billz Raw is back with his highly anticipated debut album "The Legend Crew", made available on all streaming services April 23rd, 2021.

Media contact:

Nick Carvalho

[email protected]

707-297-2072

SOURCE Last Year Being Broke(n) Records