Bilt Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy® Announce New Collaboration

News provided by

Bilt Rewards

08 Nov, 2023, 13:42 ET

Bilt Members Can Transfer Bilt Points 1:1 to Marriott Bonvoy® Points; For Every 20,000 Bilt Points Transferred to Marriott Bonvoy, Bilt Members Will Receive 5,000 Additional Marriott Bonvoy Points

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards, the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership, today, announced Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's award-winning travel program and marketplace, as their newest hotel partner.

Bilt Members will now be able to transfer Bilt Points 1:1 to Marriott Bonvoy Points and as a Bilt Member exclusive, for every 20,000 Bilt Points transferred in a single transaction to Marriott Bonvoy, members will receive an additional 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points.

Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO, Bilt Rewards said: "We are thrilled about this exciting new partnership between Bilt Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to continuously provide Bilt members with even more valuable ways to redeem their points. We look forward to a rewarding journey ahead."

"When Bilt members transfer their Bilt Points, incredible travel adventures await with access to explore Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands in 10,000 global destinations." said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty Marriott Bonvoy at Marriott International.

In addition, Bilt Members can earn 100 Bilt Points by linking their Bilt and Marriott Bonvoy accounts.

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com, download the Bilt Rewards App, or follow Bilt on Instagram at @BiltRewards and on TikTok at @PointQuest.

About Bilt Rewards
Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership. 

Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more. Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home.

Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn Bilt Points with no transaction fees. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com

SOURCE Bilt Rewards

Also from this source

Thousands of Award Stays Are Now Available with Awayz as Bilt Rewards Announces Exciting New Partnership with Odynn

Thousands of Award Stays Are Now Available with Awayz as Bilt Rewards Announces Exciting New Partnership with Odynn

Odynn, an independent awards optimization platform, and Bilt Rewards, the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood...
Bilt Rewards Announces EXCLUSIVE September Rent Day Offer from SoulCycle - WIN FREE RENT FOR A MONTH - and Welcomes Real Estate Mogul Ryan Serhant to Play Rent Free

Bilt Rewards Announces EXCLUSIVE September Rent Day Offer from SoulCycle - WIN FREE RENT FOR A MONTH - and Welcomes Real Estate Mogul Ryan Serhant to Play Rent Free

Bilt Rewards, the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.