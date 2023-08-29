Bilt Rewards Announces EXCLUSIVE September Rent Day Offer from SoulCycle - WIN FREE RENT FOR A MONTH - and Welcomes Real Estate Mogul Ryan Serhant to Play Rent Free

One Rider at Each of More than 50 SoulCycle Rent Day Rides Will Win Up to $2,500 to Pay Their Rent For The Month of September





While Ryan Serhant plays Rent Free with Ankur Jain to Help Bilt Members Win a Month's Free Rent Up to $2,500

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards , the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership, today announced the expansion of their partnership with SoulCycle.

During the Bilt x SoulCycle Rent Day Ride on September 1st, one rider in every Rent Day Ride at over 50 SoulCycle locations nationwide will win up to $2,500 to pay their rent for the month. Most importantly, anyone in the class is eligible to win.

Bilt Rewards Announces EXCLUSIVE September Rent Day Offer from SoulCycle – WIN FREE RENT FOR A MONTH Tweet this Bilt Rewards, the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership, today announced the expansion of their partnership with SoulCycle. During the Bilt x SoulCycle Rent Day Ride on September 1st, one rider in every Rent Day Ride at over 50 SoulCycle locations nationwide will win up to $2,500 to pay their rent for the month. Most importantly, anyone in the class is eligible to win.

From 7am ET on Tuesday, August 28, Bilt Rewards members can book a complimentary bike directly in the Bilt App. There are ten complimentary bikes available per class, on a first come, first served basis.

Once the ten complimentary bikes are fully booked, Bilt Members can still reserve a bike for the Rent Day Ride through the fitness tab of the app using points or regular payment.

The winners of the free September rent will be notified directly by Bilt.

Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO, Bilt Rewards said: "This Rent Day we're excited to partner with SoulCycle for the Bilt x SoulCycle Rent Day Ride.

"One lucky rider in every Rent Day Ride at over 50 SoulCycle locations nationwide will win up to $2,500 to pay their rent for the month.

"Our ongoing partnership with SoulCycle reinforces our commitment to our members' physical and financial wellbeing, a truly empowering combination."

In addition to the Bilt x SoulCycle Rent Day benefit, Bilt is proud to offer several other offerings to members. Members can find these benefits on the Bilt App on the Rent Day tab of the app to explore your additional benefits, including Double Points, Rent Free, and more.

Bilt's September Rent Day benefits and offers include:

DOUBLE POINTS ON THE FIRST

Take advantage of Rent Day with double points earnings. Members with the Bilt Mastercard will earn accelerated points across non-rent spend, including:

DINING: 6x points (regularly 3x points)

6x points (regularly 3x points) TRAVEL: 4x points (regularly 2x points)

4x points (regularly 2x points) OTHER SPEND excluding rent: 2x points (regularly 1x points)

Cardholders will receive double earnings, up to 10,000 bonus points, from 12:00am ET on September 1st through 11:59pm PT on September 1st. Cardholders will continue to earn 1x points on their rent payments when paying with the Bilt Mastercard. Cardholders must use their card 5 times each statement period to earn points.

THE BILT COLLECTION | FITNESS CAPSULE

To help get Members excited about diving back into their routines, Bilt is dropping a limited-edition Fitness Capsule as part of The Collection. All Members can shop the curated selection of items, and Members with Platinum Status will be able to claim a 5,000 credit to get them started, usable now or for a future Collection purchase.

POINT QUEST ® TRIVIA

Earn extra Bilt Points by answering trivia questions with our game show, Point Quest, available in the Bilt app only on September 1st. Answer five questions and win up to 150 Bilt Points. Answer all five questions correctly and you'll get access to a bonus question for another 100 Bilt Points to win a total of 250 Bilt Points.

Be sure to update your app for the best Rent Day experience.

'RENT FREE'

This month Bilt welcomes real estate mogul, best-selling author, and Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant to play Rent Free alongside Bilt Founder and CEO, Ankur Jain.

Rent Free is a new interactive game show where today's celebrities and internet personalities play to help Bilt Members win free rent.

Here's how it works:

Each month we ask 1,000 Bilt members some juicy hypothetical questions to find out what's living 'Rent Free' in their heads. Players' challenge will be to see how well they know their fellow Bilt Members by submitting guesses to one of these questions. If they can correctly guess three of the most popular answers, they'll automatically have the chance to get their September rent paid.

To show Bilt Members how it's done, we're joined by Ryan Serhant to play Rent Free. The better he plays, the more rent Bilt will pay. You can view by clicking here.

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com, download the Bilt Rewards App, or follow Bilt on Instagram at @BiltRewards and on TikTok at @PointQuest.

ABOUT BILT REWARDS

Bilt Rewards is the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership.

Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including Greystar, Asset Living, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, Related Companies, GID, Starwood, Cushman & Wakefield, Bozzuto, Camden, Brookfield, Berkshire Residential, ZRS, Highmark, Beztak, Trammell Crow, PGIM and more.

Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than three million units across the country to earn Bilt Points just by paying rent, while these owners benefit from resident loyalty, cost savings and a share of revenue.

Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to twelve loyalty programs allowing members to travel across more than 100 major airlines and hotel partners.

Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia; book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; shop on Amazon.com; or redeem Bilt Points for credits towards rent or even towards a down payment on a future home.

Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn Bilt Points with no transaction fees.

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com

ABOUT SOULCYCLE

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. Thousands of riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves.

SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world.

SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 50 studios across the U.S. and London. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, including the brand's own proprietary fitness and leisure apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle.

SOURCE Bilt Rewards