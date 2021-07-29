BILT Secures $9M in Funding from Silverton Partners

"BILT has created a technology the world desperately needs. I can't imagine in five years, we'll still be dealing with paper instructions," says Silverton Managing Partner Morgan Flager. "BILT has created a better way and we're going to help them scale."

BILT partnered with Silverton because of their "stellar reputation, their track record of picking winners, and their desire to help us grow the world's greatest customer experience platform," says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. The company's mission is to create an experience so enabling and empowering it turns consumers into promoters of the brands they serve. BILT has generated triple digit growth each of the past three years and made the Inc 500 list in 2020.

With millions of users in more than 200 countries, the 3D instruction app provides a solution superior to paper manuals and how-to videos. BILT provides manipulatable, animated instructions for thousands of products including Weber grills, Delta faucets, NordicTrack fitness equipment, Whalen furniture, Yale locks, Lifetime basketball hoops, Springfree trampolines, Genie garage door openers, Coleman Powersports, Backyard Discovery playsets, and Home Depot private label products.

Users follow voice, text, and animated image guidance. They can replay steps instantly. They can pinch to zoom in or drag to rotate the 3D images for better clarity. BILT is proven to increase Net Promoter® Scores (NPS), star ratings, add-to-cart, and conversion rates. BILT reduces assembly time, product returns, calls to customer support, user frustration, and errors. Consumers can register products, keep warranty information, and leave ratings & reviews. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and transforms the way companies connect to their consumers. Download BILT on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.

