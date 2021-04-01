Biltmore Blooms, Biltmore's annual springtime celebration, returns on April 1, 2021

Estate horticulturists planted around 110,000 bulbs in preparation for Biltmore Blooms . Tulips, the hallmark flower of springtime at Biltmore, account for around 78,600 of those bulbs. Later in the season, azaleas begin to bloom followed by rhododendrons and mountain laurel while buds of every shade appear in the Rose Garden – all framed by lush greenery and a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The celebration honors the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted, America's first landscape architect, and his project for George Vanderbilt, founder of Biltmore.

Art in Bloom

Inside Biltmore House, the Art in Bloom exhibit is a new addition to Biltmore Blooms this year, and pairs pieces of art from the Vanderbilt collection with floral arrangements created by the estate's floral staff. Dozens of arrangements interpret the colors, textures, form and shape of each work of art it is paired with. Art in Bloom will run the same dates as Biltmore Blooms.

Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty

Renowned worldwide for his monumental creations, Patrick Dougherty – known as "Stick Man" – weaves saplings and branches into intricate artworks, fashioning whimsical forms ranging from gigantic snares and cocoons to sculptural interpretations of notable buildings. The visual appeal of these large-scale artworks may be appreciated up close as guests are encouraged to walk through and around the creations. Dougherty's piece for Biltmore is set in Antler Hill Village near Biltmore's Winery.

Biltmore Gardens Railway

Biltmore Gardens Railway pays homage to Biltmore's founder George Vanderbilt, who was born into a well-known railroad family. Hundreds of feet of track carry G-scale locomotives and railcars through multiple rooms in Biltmore's Conservatory, and weave through exotic botanicals and miniature replicas of estate landmarks.

Lodging at Biltmore

The Inn on Biltmore Estate invites guests to enjoy world-class service and luxurious spa treatments. At Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, guests are just steps away from the Winery in an ideal home-base for enjoying a variety of restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities.

Guest & Employee Safety

Top of mind is Biltmore's commitment to guest and employee safety now in this time of COVID-19. More information about our safety protocols may be found here.

For information on tickets and reservations, visit www.biltmore.com.

