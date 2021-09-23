BIM Market Size & BIM Market Share to grow substantially by 2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities & Risks| Global Insights

BIM Market Dynamics

The BIM market Size is driven by factors such as the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in design time, and the growth of the global construction market. High implementation and operating costs are hindering market growth. The challenges from open-source platforms might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

BIM Market Company Profiles

The BIM market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc.

BIM Market Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the BIM market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

BIM Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into the following segments - Software and Services

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Get a free sample report in a minute!

Related Reports-

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market -The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market has the potential to grow by USD 23.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%. Download a free sample report now!

Harbor Management Software Market -The harbor management software market has the potential to grow by USD 17.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cadsoft Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

Nemetschek SE

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio