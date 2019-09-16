BIM Track announces enterprise agreement with DPR Construction for its design coordination, issue management, and communication platform

The innovative, top 10 ENR General Contractor, DPR Construction seeks improved accountability and transparency from its Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) coordination process.

LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BIM Track announces their enterprise partnership with DPR Construction . DPR is centralizing design coordination issue management on a project-by-project basis for all relevant project stakeholders.

"At DPR, we pride ourselves in leveraging the best people and processes, and the right technology to enhance our project delivery to bring value to our clients. BIM Track bridges the communication gaps and brings consistency and transparency in how we track, resolve, and measure our design coordination issues and collaborate on our projects. BIM Track helps mitigate risk by managing our coordination issues in a central and easily accessible web interface with automated metrics on how we are performing at any given moment."

- Hannu Lindberg , National VDC Leader at DPR Construction

BIM Track's web-based collaboration platform enables cross-disciplinary teams to communicate and resolve issues via multiple tools, including existing BIM software such as Autodesk Revit, Tekla Structures, Navisworks, AutoCAD, and BIM Track's web platform. Project managers can monitor the health of multiple projects simultaneously, and define custom KPIs to compare and benchmark cross-project performance. Reporting functionalities include the creation of customizable reports, the ability to schedule email delivery, and live links to issues for more efficient and productive coordination meetings.

"We are incredibly proud to have the support of a true industry innovator like DPR Construction as an Enterprise customer. BIM Track has helped DPR Construction improve their design and constructability coordination workflow. BIM Track provides DPR Construction with project-wide visibility into the status of issues and team accountability of assigned issues. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership that will not only help DPR Construction deliver better construction projects but also a continued leader in driving innovation in the construction industry."

- John Barkwell , Director of Business Development USA at BIM Track

About DPR

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking national general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for advanced technology/mission-critical, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. Founded in 1990, DPR is a privately held, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the globe, making it one of the largest general contractors in the nation and a great story of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com .

About BIM Track

Founded by consultancy firm BIM One Inc, BIM Track is the industry-leading web-based design and constructability issue management platform that empowers teams with improved coordination communication and issue-management workflows. BIM Track can be accessed using a browser, or directly in Revit, Navisworks, Solibri, Tekla Structures, AutoCAD & more. Powerful reporting functionalities with project analytics and metrics help understand data and manage your performance through precise at both a project and user level.

SOURCE BIM Track

Related Links

https://bimone.com/

