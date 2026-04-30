Biman Bangladesh Airlines Orders 14 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX Jets

Bangladeshi flag carrier to fly the entire 787 family with first 787-10 purchase

737 operator places first 737 MAX order to modernize its single-aisle fleet

DHAKA, Bangladesh, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced today the national carrier has placed its largest-ever order, selecting 14 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes to expand and modernize its fleet.

The new order includes:

Boeing and Biman Bangladesh Airlines announce the national carrier has placed its largest-ever order, selecting 14 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes to expand and modernize its fleet. Boeing and Biman Bangladesh Airlines announce the national carrier has placed its largest-ever order, selecting 14 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes to expand and modernize its fleet. Pictured and seated left to right: Kaizer Sohel Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; and Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia. Standing left to right are: Fahmida Akhter, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, Chairman, National Board of Revenue; Md. Mostakur Rahman, Governor of Bangladesh Bank; Rumee A Hossain, Chairman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines; M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh; Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh; Afroza Khanam Rita, Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh; Humayun Kabir, Advisor to the Prime Minister; Brent T. Christensen, U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh; Kaanthi Bhuvanagiri, Commercial Sales Director, India and South Asia; and Asad Alam Siam, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Eight 787-10s , Biman's first order of the largest 787 variant, to serve high-demand flights to the Middle East

, Biman's first order of the largest 787 variant, to serve high-demand flights to the Middle East Two 787-9s to support long-haul service to Europe and North America

to support long-haul service to Europe and North America Four 737-8s, the airline's first 737 MAX order, to efficiently connect Bangladesh with destinations across the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia

"The new fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft will modernize Biman's fleet, sharpen operational performance, and extend its international route network — strengthening Bangladesh's position in the global aviation market," said Kaizer Sohel Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Biman currently operates a fleet of 14 Boeing airplanes – 787-9s, 787-8s, 777s and Next-Generation 737s – on its long-haul and short-haul international networks. The airline will boost passenger and cargo capacity while improving fuel efficiency with the 787-10, which offers the lowest cost per seat of any widebody airplane.

The 737-8 will support Biman's single-aisle fleet renewal and help the carrier meet growing regional demand. The 737 MAX and 787 families deliver 20-25% fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace.

"We are proud to build on our partnership with Biman with this order and support their strategy to modernize their fleet, expand their network and enhance the passenger experience," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia. "The 787-10 delivers unmatched efficiency and seamless commonality with Biman's existing 787s, while the 737-8 is the ideal bridge from their 737 fleet with its versatility, fuel savings and crew commonality."

The 787-10, like the 787-9 and 787-8, offers passengers a comfortable cabin experience with the largest windows of any widebody jet, air that is less dry and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

Biman currently flies from Dhaka, Bangladesh, to 22 international destinations, including major hubs in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, and Europe. The airline's longest route is the service to Toronto via Istanbul on a 787-9.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook projects South Asia's widebody fleet will more than triple over 20 years as the region's carriers connect millions of travelers to international destinations across the Middle East, Europe and North America. With the region poised for significant air travel demand over the next two decades, Bangladesh will continue to contribute to this growth.

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Contact

Siddhant Chauhan

Boeing India and South Asia Communications

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Boeing Media Relations

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SOURCE Boeing