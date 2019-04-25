Bimbo Bakeries USA, North America's Leading Baked Goods Provider, Orders Motiv's All-Electric EPIC® Chassis Equipped Step Vans

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 25 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiv Power Systems (Motiv), the leading provider of all-electric medium duty fleet chassis for buses and trucks, announced today a five-vehicle purchase order from Bimbo Bakeries USA, the U.S. business of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo.

The vehicles will feature Motiv's all-electric EPIC 6 chassis (based on the popular Ford F-59 platform) with step van bodies built by Utilimaster Corporation. Bimbo Bakeries USA will be deploying these vehicles for fuel-efficient product delivery in Ceres, California.

"Last mile delivery of baked goods is a perfect use case for EPIC based step vans," said Matt O'Leary, Motiv's CEO. "These are high-volume, low-weight applications operating on fixed routes. As such, they are particularly well-suited for electrification."

EPIC chassis feature Motiv's proprietary operating software, which enables a unique, modular approach to safely and reliably control various battery and hardware technologies. They are Ford eQVM approved and CARB certified.

"Sustainability is built into our company's Purpose - building a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company, said Eric McCann, Field Service Manager for Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We are continuously looking for new ways to preserve the environment and reduce our carbon footprint. Incorporating these vehicles into our fleet is an important step toward reducing our fleet's dependence on fossil fuels and we look forward to introducing the EPIC platform into our supply chain."

The electric delivery vans will be fitted with Utilimaster's step van bodies, the industry-standard for delivery and service vehicles, and will feature a highly modular cargo area and multiple door configurations, providing maximum versatility.

"Utilimaster is encouraged by the strong market response to our Motiv all-electric F-59 offering," said Chad Heminover, President of Utilimaster Corporation. "It really comes as no surprise to see the rapid expansion of demand for these cost-effective, zero-emissions vehicles into an increasing cross-section of commercial fleet deployments."

The Bimbo Bakeries USA vehicles will be sharing the road with Motiv's other EPIC powered electric step vans, including recent deployments with United States Postal Service and AmeriPride Services, a subsidiary of Aramark Corporation.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009, and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems, a leading provider of software and technology to electrify medium-duty commercial vehicles, is committed to freeing fleets from their dependence on fossil fuels. Motiv's EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB certified, GSA approved, and available for many configurations including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. An EPIC offers uncompromised performance and functionality without the pollution, noise, heat, and vibration of gasoline or diesel power. Motiv is the only Ford eQVM-approved provider of all-electric chassis for commercial trucks and buses and benefits from engineering insights and support from Ford to ensure safety and reliability. With more than 550,000 miles logged among several of the largest fleet operators in the United States, the EPIC family eliminates 100 percent of vehicle emissions, dramatically reduces operating and maintenance costs, and creates a healthier environment for riders and communities, while also reducing driver fatigue. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com and follow us on Twitter @motivps, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands, such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Eureka!®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., the world's largest baking company, with operations in 32 countries.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

