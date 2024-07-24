BIMINI HEALTH TECH DIVESTS SELECT HEALEON PRP ASSETS TO CROWN LABORATORIES

Increasing Bimini's Focus on Women's Health

PLANO, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech has strategically divested select Healeon PRP assets to Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") in the aesthetics PRP sector. Crown currently markets the acquired PRP products under their ProGen® Eclipse branding.

"The divestiture of the aesthetic PRP assets to Crown allows Bimini to intensify our focus on women's health and specifically breast reconstruction with our comprehensive portfolio: the Serene structured saline breast implant, Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), and the Puregraft family of fat transfer products. This transaction aligns with our strategic vision to build a global leadership position in women's health," said Brad Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech.

Increasing Bimini's Focus on Women's Health Post this

Jeff Greiner, CCO of Bimini Health Tech, added, "We enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Crown in the aesthetic PRP space. Their positioning and branding of the Bimini manufactured PRP products has significantly elevated the aesthetic PRP market with high quality devices. This partnership has been highly synergistic, and we are thrilled that Crown has elected to acquire these assets."

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the women's health market. Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is dedicated to developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products that offer premium patient and physician solutions. Our portfolio includes the Puregraft® brands: Adipose Filtration Systems, Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix, and Serene Breast Implants®, as well as Healeon®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®. Supported by over 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's products have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech