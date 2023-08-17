BIMINI HEALTH TECH SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE IDEAL IMPLANT, INC. ASSETS

Bimini Health Tech

17 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

The acquisition expands Bimini Health Tech's global plastic and reconstructive surgery portfolio

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly formed subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech ("Bimini") acquired substantially all of the assets of Ideal Implant, Inc., including intellectual property, regulatory approvals, product inventory, and certain manufacturing capacity. Accordingly, the Bimini Health Tech portfolio now includes a breast implant, an Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), the Puregraft fat transfer technology, and the Healeon PRP family of products.

"The Ideal Implant technology is unmatched in its safety and technological sophistication and possesses one of the few U.S. FDA Class III Regulatory Approvals for breast implants. Bimini will re-position the technology for the hospital setting, which we believe will unleash profitable growth," said Bradford Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech, "The addition of a breast implant to Bimini's existing product portfolio is the next foundational step in our strategy to become a global leader in the plastic and reconstructive surgery market."

The product family will be branded the Serene Breast Implant.   The breast implant comes with multiple advantages for patients, including a patented multi-shell design that reduces rippling and provides a more natural look and feel, similar to a silicone breast implant. 

"The acquisition aligns with Bimini's mission to improve patient outcomes by providing innovative medical technologies" further explained Bradford Conlan.   

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH
Bimini Health Tech provides targeted bio-therapeutic solutions in plastic surgery and regenerative medicine. Since 2013, Bimini has developed, acquired, and commercialized innovative products that offer patients and physicians premium care options. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes the brands Healeon®, Kerastem®, Dermapose®, Puregraft® Fat Transfer, Puregraft® Essence ADM, and now the Serene Breast Implant.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech

