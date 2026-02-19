BIMINI HEALTH TECH UNVEILS PUREGRAFT SYNC: A NEW ERA IN ADIPOSE FILTRATION

Puregraft SYNCTM: Single-Use Disposable for Streamlined Fat Processing

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech has received United States 510(k) Class II clearance for its new fat transfer system, the Puregraft SYNCTM.

Puregraft SYNC Adipose Filtration System

The Puregraft SYNC system is a single-use, disposable device designed to streamline fat processing by offering a rapid and efficient method for fat graft preparation. Leveraging patented, advanced filtration technology, SYNC optimizes workflow and enhances convenience for medical professionals, delivering high-quality fat with minimal waste. Its intuitive design ensures simplicity and speed without compromising performance, making it an essential addition to modern fat grafting procedures.

Bradford A. Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech, emphasized the significance of the U.S. clearance, stating, "The Puregraft SYNC exemplifies our dedication to advancing innovative fat transfer products. This milestone strengthens our commitment to providing surgeons with streamlined, efficient technologies that deliver exceptional results for their patients."

Lucas Fornace, Chief Operating Officer of Bimini Health Tech, highlighted the innovation behind the Puregraft SYNC system, stating, "Puregraft SYNC combines exceptional tissue quality, processing speed, and ease of use all in one disposable system. The design ensures consistent, high-quality fat, thus addressing the challenges faced by traditional methods. Puregraft SYNC is ready to go straight out of the box and does not require any reusable components."

FAT TRANSFER PRODUCTS MARKET

Worldwide fat transfer product revenue was approximately $250.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $522 million by the end of 2034 with a CAGR of 7.7%1. The Puregraft product family is available in 50+ countries and is the global leader in the category.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the women's health market. Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is dedicated to developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products in Women's Health. Our portfolio includes the Puregraft® Fat Transfer Systems, Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix®, and Serene® Structured Saline Breast Implants. Bimini's portfolio is supported by over 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, which have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

