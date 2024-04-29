Binah Capital Group Celebrates Successful Completion of Public Listing with Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony at Nasdaq

Leading Financial Services Enterprise to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. ("Binah Capital") (NASDAQ: BCG), a leading consolidator of financial services companies focused on Wealth Management, announced today that it will ring the NASDAQ MarketSite opening bell on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The ceremony highlights the firm's recent milestone of a successful public listing on the Nasdaq. The company commenced trading on the Nasdaq on March 27.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with our employees, financial advisors, and shareholders," said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. "Our public listing is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter as a publicly traded company. We remain focused on providing long-term value for our shareholders and managing a best-in-class platform that empowers our financial advisors to achieve continued success."

Binah Capital is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value by driving significant continued growth opportunities. The company's strategy is to acquire and manage businesses in the financial services industry, with a particular focus on wealth management.

By delivering a range of affiliation options, combined with multiple custody and clearing choices through the Binah network, the company provides its affiliated advisors with the greatest possible level of flexibility to capture the multiple opportunities offered to them within the rapidly evolving wealth management space.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group is a leading financial services enterprise publicly traded on NASDAQ under the tickerNASDAQ: BCG. The company owns and operates a portfolio of companies in the financial sector, including Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Inc., Cabot Lodge Securities LLC, World Equity Group, Inc., registered investment advisors, and insurance entities, with a national footprint encompassing over 1900 registered individuals and over 500 offices with representation in all 50 states. The company's core strategy is to acquire and manage businesses in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management. Binah Capital specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture the economies of scale needed to service financial advisors in today's technology-enabled regulatory environment. Binah's core philosophy focuses on building long-term relationships with its advisor base by providing best-in-class solutions and a platform to empower and enhance their business for continued success.

